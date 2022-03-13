The Kansas State women are officially heading back to the postseason.
After a two-year drought (one of which was thanks to coronavirus) the Wildcats found out Sunday evening that they'd be returning to the NCAA Tournament.
K-State (19-12, 9-9 in the Big 12) will be the nine seed in the Bridgeport, Conn. region and will face eight seed Washington State (19-10, 11-6 in the Pac-12) in the opening round of the tournament in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday.
"We felt really good that we were solidly in the field," Mittie said. "We had a lot of good wins. But until you see your name pop up there, it's always a little nerve-wracking. We've had a good bounce-back year after a COVID-impacted bad year and I'm pleased that we've done it with a young group. I think our future is really bright."
The winner will most likely play one seed North Carolina State, a team the Wildcats played in Raleigh on Nov. 19 and lost 90-69.
"That was the fourth or fifth game of the year and I thought we really we out there and competed well," Mittie said. "I thought our young players really played well. They're one of the highest scoring teams in the country and we couldn't slow them down. Obviously, it's one game at a time, but if we get to that game, we've got to play better defense than we did."
The matchup with Washington State brings plenty of intrigue outside of what normally comes with the NCAA Tournament.
The Cougars are coach by former long-time Wildcat assistant Kamie Ethridge along with K-State Hall of Famer Laurie Koehn who is Ethridge's associate head coach.
"We need those storylines for the interest," Mittie said. "The (men's tournament) does it too. I think it's a smart move by them to match us up. They'll be a lot of K-State interest in this matchup."
The connections don't stop there.
Mittie's predecessor, Deb Patterson, is Washington State's Director of Player Personnel and Program Analytics.
Patterson and Ethridge came to K-State in 1996 and thrived, coaching the Wildcats for 18 seasons and amassing a 350–226 overall record as well as nine NCAA Tournament appearances, a Sweet 16 in 2002 and a NIT Championship in 2006.
Patterson is still the all-time wins leader for the Wildcats.
Things started to fall apart in the final couple of years and after posting a 9-9 Big 12 record in the 2012-13 season and a 5-13 conference mark in 2013-14, athletics director John Currie made the controversial decision to pull the pull on the Patterson-era.
Both coaches went to Northern Colorado following their time as K-State for several seasons before Ethridge was hired by Washington State in 2018.
Washington State president Kirk Schulz served as university president for K-State from 2009 to 2016.
K-State is going into the tournament on a bit of a slide. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five games and are 4-9 since Ayoka Lee scored 61 points, breaking the NCAA women's record for points scored in a single game, in K-State's 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
But, after a close loss to a top-10 Texas team in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Friday, Mittie said that he like the direction that K-State is moving in the right direction once again."
"I think we showed in that game in Kansas City that we had made improvements," Mittie said. "They listened, they got into practice, they made improvement. So I'm pleased with that aspect."
K-State finished the regular season sixth in the Big 12, two spots higher than the coaches preseason poll predicted.
The Wildcats are 4-0 all-time versus Washington State with the last win coming in Manhattan in Feb. of 2009.
This is the 17th NCAA tournament that the Wildcats have made. They have an overall record of 13-16.
K-State is one of six Big 12 teams to make the tournament along with Baylor (two seed), Texas (two seed), Iowa State (three seed), Oklahoma (four seed) and Kansas (eight seed).
"Let's go see if we can make a run here because you just never know," Mittie said. "We've got one of the best players in the country. We've got a group that I think ranged it through the last part of the season and this is a new season for us."