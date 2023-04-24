Kansas State baseball was not able to complete the sweep on Sunday, falling 7-1 in the series finale to UC-Irvine at Anteater Ballpark.
The three-game series win is the fourth this season and the second consecutive after the Wildcats swept Kansas the weekend prior.
In Sunday’s game, the Wildcats (26-16) were held to just one run on eight hits with 11 batters left on base.
“We had opportunities to have a couple of big innings and were unable to make it happen,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. “Eleven left on base is a lot. We’ve been very good lately with runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, we were not successful today.
“In the end, we did what we came here to do, and that’s win the series.”
Collin Rothermel (1-2) earned the loss after allowing six Anteater (23-13) runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Raphael Pelletier drove in the Wildcats lone run, singling to right field to bring home Kaelen Culpepper in the top of seventh.
Brady Day and Nick Goodwin each had multi-hit days with three for Day and two for Goodwin.
The Wildcats will wrap up their four-game road trip to California on Tuesday with a game against UC Riverside (8-28). The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Game 2
The Wildcats clinched the series victory with a 6-4 win over the Anteaters on Saturday.
Six players got hits in the game, including senior Roberto Pena who went 2-for-4 including his 11th home run of the season, the fourth-best mark in the Big 12.
“That was a team effort,” Hughes said. “We had teammates picking each other up in every aspect of the game all day. The energy in our program this season has been phenomenal. We were tough with two outs and tough on the road.”
UC Irvine grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before K-State tied things up in the second with singles from Pelletier and Pena.
K-State grabbed its first lead in the fifth with a double from Goodwin and a single from Day, jumping ahead 4-2.
The Anteaters tied things up at four in the sixth and seventh innings, but a sacrifice by Cole Johnson brought in Day from third, pushing the Wildcats ahead by a run in the eighth.
Lastly, Pena topped everything off with a home run to left center field.
German Fajardo got the start, going five innings and allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Blake Corsentino got the win, coming in with two outs in the seventh inning and allowing just two hits and two walks and two hit-by-pitches in an inning of work.
Kyler Heyne got the save, his first as a Wildcat, going the final 1 1/3 innings without a base runner.
Game 1
Culpepper pushed K-State ahead with a solo home run in the seventh inning in Friday’s 6-3 win to open the series.
Both teams were tied at three after the Wildcats took an early 3-0 lead and UC Irvine responded with a three-run fifth inning.
Owen Boerema got the win, going six innings while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Tyson Neighbors got a three-inning save, striking out seven batters without allowing a base runner. Neighbors is first in the Big 12 with seven saves this season.
“He allows us to take back the lead and build distance,” Hughes said. “We need to keep the momentum we were able to establish tonight.”
Two insurance runs were added in the top of the ninth. One on a single to third by Johnson that scored Brendan Jones, and a second on a wild pitch that scored Goodwin.