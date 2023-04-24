04032023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-1
Kansas State’s Roberto Pena celebrates his three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning against West Virginia during their Big 12 Conference game on April 2 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball was not able to complete the sweep on Sunday, falling 7-1 in the series finale to UC-Irvine at Anteater Ballpark.

The three-game series win is the fourth this season and the second consecutive after the Wildcats swept Kansas the weekend prior.

