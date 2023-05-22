Kyan Lodice was inches away from being a hero.
Kansas State’s freshman designated hitter drove a ball to deep left-center field in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, an apparent solo home run to tie the game with TCU. But Horned Frogs center fielder Elijah Nunez leaped up and snagged the ball just before it sailed over the wall, collecting the final out and delivering his team a 4-3 win over the Wildcats.
It was a gut-wrenching way for K-State (33-22, 13-11 Big 12) to lose the rubber match of the three-game series and its regular-season finale. After mustering just one run in the previous eight innings, the Wildcats scored two in the ninth to give them new life.
But while it was disappointing to see Lodice’s would-have-been-game-tying home run swiped away at the last moment, K-State head coach Pete Hughes said his team had no one to blame but itself.
“We had eight innings to score,” Hughes said. “We were begging for a fly ball to crawl over the wall. It was a good swing by Kyan, but we had plenty of opportunities to win that game.”
The Wildcats had five hits through eight frames before adding two more in the ninth. Meanwhile, one of the best teams in the country at earning walks didn’t get on base a single time that way. And yet, despite its paucity of base-runners, Hughes was right: K-State had its chances.
Ty Ruhl (3-4) and Tyson Neighbors — the Wildcats’ typical late reliever and closer, respectively — went the distance on the mound, and kept TCU (33-22, 13-11 Big 12) from pulling away on the scoreboard.
Ruhl held the Horned Frogs scoreless through the first three innings before Brayden Taylor hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth, but K-State answered in the bottom of the inning when Brendan Jones hit a sacrifice fly to score Cash Rugely.
TCU went ahead 2-1 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, and Ruhl later gave way to Neighbors with two outs in the inning. Neighbors then put up zeros in the sixth and the seventh.
Still, the Wildcats couldn’t find a way to knot the game again. They got back-to-back two-out hits in the sixth before leaving both men on base. Then, they went down in order in the seventh and eighth.
Karson Bowen opened the top of the eighth with a home run, and in the ninth, Austin Davis drove in a run on a bunt single to give the Horned Frogs a 4-1 cushion.
Rugely — who went 4-for-4 with two runs scored — led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, and Brady Day doubled with one out. Rugely came home on a wild pitch, and Day scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Goodwin.
That was when Lodice stepped to the plate to hit his doomed fly ball.
Hughes praised Ruhl’s and Neighbors pitching performances, particularly since both of them had to throw in roles and for lengths to which they weren’t accustomed.
“They were super efficient,” Hughes said. “They absolutely pitched good enough for our offense to get a lead and build a lead. We just weren’t able to do that. But credit to TCU’s pitching.”
Sam Stoutenborough (3-0) started for the Horned Frogs and limited K-State to a run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett Wright got his fifth save of the year after blowing it Thursday in the Wildcats’ 7-6 walk-off victory.
The series loss was painful for a K-State team that believes it is swimming upstream to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament. Hughes said Saturday he thinks a team with the resume his squad has would easily be in — as long as its uniform didn’t say “Kansas State” across the front.
Although the regular season is now complete, the Wildcats still have a chance to improve their portfolio in the Big 12 tournament. However, the turnaround is quick, and the opponent is all-too-familiar.
K-State — which entered the series with TCU in third place in the conference — has the No. 5 seed in the bracket, and will open the tournament against the No. 4 Horned Frogs with a breakfast-baseball matchup at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“I don’t like it,” Hughes said of the rematch with TCU. “But still, the scoreboard’s going to be on, and you’ve got to beat somebody. … Both teams will know each other. I don’t know, I guess it’s really difficult to beat someone three times, so the advantage would be to us if you look at it that way.”
Game 2
The fireworks exploding over Tointon Family Stadium after Kansas State’s 8-1 loss to TCU Friday night were a stark contrast to the Wildcats’ offensive performance.
It took 6 1/3 innings for K-State to log its first hit, and it managed a total of four in the game. The Horned Frogs’ freshman starter Kole Klecker (9-4) lasted six innings and struck out six without allowing a run or a hit.
“It was a frustrating night, for sure,” Hughes said. “We just didn’t make adjustments off of Klecker. He threw two really good pitches for strikes, never got deep into counts, kept us off-balance. His ability to keep us off-balance was key to his outing.”
Klecker walked four Wildcats, and they got on base twice more with walks from reliever Cohen Feser and once from a hit-by-pitch. And yet, K-State went just 2-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
The Wildcats scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh, when Raphael Pelletier singled to drive in Cole Johnson.
TCU took a lead right away, scoring two in the top of the first against K-State’s German Fajardo (3-4). The Horned Frogs added another in the fifth on a wild pitch by Collin Rothermel, but the run was charged to Fajardo.
“He wanted like crazy to be good for us tonight,” Hughes said of Fajardo, who struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. “It took him a while to get settled in. It’s May 19. We can’t wait until the third inning for a pitcher to get settled in. … Give him credit. He didn’t have his best stuff, and he still competed like crazy out there.”
In the bottom of the third, Kaelen Culpepper nearly tied the game with a deep fly ball over the wall in left field. After reviewing the play, the umpires determined the ball went foul, and Culpepper struck out, ending the inning and the threat.
TCU broke open the game in the top of the seventh with five runs, making it an 8-0 game. In the bottom of the inning, K-State finally broke its hitless streak when Johnson hit a one-out double off of Feser and later scored.
However, the damage had already been done.
“We can talk about their runs early and how we could have prevented some things from happening, but it’s kind of tough to beat someone when we don’t get any hits,” Hughes said. “ … We just played bad enough to give those guys an advantage, and then they jumped on the momentum of a really good pitcher having a great outing.”