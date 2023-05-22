Kyan Lodice was inches away from being a hero.

Kansas State’s freshman designated hitter drove a ball to deep left-center field in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, an apparent solo home run to tie the game with TCU. But Horned Frogs center fielder Elijah Nunez leaped up and snagged the ball just before it sailed over the wall, collecting the final out and delivering his team a 4-3 win over the Wildcats.

