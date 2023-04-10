04052023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-8
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper hits during the Wildcats’ 6-1 non-conference loss to Nebraska on Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball managed just six hits as it fell 8-2 Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series at No. 21 Texas.

The Wildcats’ two runs came on a Nick Goodwin sacrifice fly to right that scored Cash Rugely in the top of the first and a Cole Johnson solo home run to right in the fourth. It was Johnson’s seventh home run of the season and the team’s 47th.

Tags

Recommended for you