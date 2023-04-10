Kansas State baseball managed just six hits as it fell 8-2 Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series at No. 21 Texas.
The Wildcats’ two runs came on a Nick Goodwin sacrifice fly to right that scored Cash Rugely in the top of the first and a Cole Johnson solo home run to right in the fourth. It was Johnson’s seventh home run of the season and the team’s 47th.
K-State (20-14, 6-6 Big 12) put seven runners on base via walks and two via hit-by-pitches, but struggled to bring them in for runs. Roberto Pena was the Wildcats’ only batter with multiple hits, as he went 2-for-3 with a walk.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “Anytime you leave 13 runners on base and score two runs, you’re usually lacking that game-changing hit. Texas, on the other hand, was the better two-out team today and that was the difference in the game.”
The Longhorns (23-10, 6-3 Big 12) went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position and drove in seven of their eight runs with two outs. They collected 12 hits in the game and scored a pair of runs in each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
Wildcat starter Jackson Wentworth (1-3) took the loss on the mound after he surrendered four runs on three hits in two innings. Blake Corsentino pitched two innings in relief and gave up two runs on four hits, while Ty Ruhl allowed two runs on two hits in one inning.
Mason Buss and Shay Hartis combined for three scoreless innings.
Charlie Hurley (3-0) earned the victory for Texas. He lasted five innings and gave up two runs on four hits.
K-State has a quick turnaround as it will face Creighton (14-11, 2-1 Big East) Monday evening at Tointon Family Stadium.
Game 2
K-State scored the final four runs of the game, and Tyson Neighbors tossed a gem on the mound Saturday as the Wildcats even their series against Texas with a 6-5 comeback victory.
Neighbors pitched the contest’s last three innings and recorded eight his nine outs via strikeout. He allowed just one hit and a walk as he picked up his fifth save of the year.
“Neighbors was the difference maker in today’s game,” Hughes said. “He was dominant.”
K-State jumped drew first blood with two runs in the top of the fourth when Johnson doubled to score Brady Day and Pena singled to bring in Johnson. The Longhorns responded with four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to move ahead 5-2.
Brendan Jones hit a solo shot to right field in the top of the sixth to make it 5-3 Longhorns.
With two on and nobody out in the second, Goodwin flew out to left field, which allowed Dom Hughes to score from third. Johnson hit another sacrifice fly to left to score Kaelen Culpepper, and Day tied the game when he came home from third on a wild pitch.
Pena’s two-out single to right field scored Day to give K-State a 6-5 advantage.
“I’m really proud of our players and how resilient they were today,” Pete Hughes said. “We were all devastated by the loss and how we lost on Friday night, but high-character people and programs bounce back from adversity. We came out with energy. Took an early lead, played from behind and finished.”
Kyler Heyne claimed the win after he limited the Longhorns to one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Starter German Fajardo went 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits.
Pena and Johnson each had two-RBI days, while Rugely, Pelletier and Pena had 10 hits apiece. K-State outhit Texas 12-7.
The win was the Wildcats’ second road victory in conference play this season. Last year, they won just one regular-season Big 12 game away from home.
Game 1
Owen Boerema struck out 12 Texas hitters Friday night, but the Longhorns roared back to overcome a four-run deficit and win the series opener with K-State 6-5.
Boerema, who got the start, went seven innings and gave up four runs on eight hits. Three of the four runs he allowed came in the bottom of the eighth, when Boerema gave up three straight hits to open the frame.
Ty Ruhl (1-3) came on in relief and surrendered two runs — and the lead — on two hits in one inning of work.
“We got a great start on a Friday night, scored early and built a lead, but we didn’t finish the game,” Hughes said. “It was disappointing.”
The Wildcats fell behind 1-0 in the first before Rugely coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the second to knot the game. Day then took a pitch to the body to put K-State ahead 2-1.
That cushion held until the seventh, when Rugely reached on a throwing error and Dom Hughes scored. Cole Johnson made it 5-1 with a sacrifice bunt that brought in Rugely and Jones.
Only two of the Wildcats’ runs were earned, as they totaled four hits to go with five walks and three hit batters. Culpepper had two, while Goodwin and Day each had one. Johnson led K-State with two runs batted in.