The effort in Kansas State’s 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri Saturday might not have provided definitive answers to the questions surrounding the Wildcats’ defense. However, it at least indicated that such answers might soon be had, and there ought to be plenty to look forward to.
K-State entered the season having lost several elite players from last year’s squad, including defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, nose guard Eli Huggins and defensive backs Drake Cheatum, Julius Brents, Ekow Boye-Doe and Josh Hayes.
And yet, the Wildcats held the Redhawks to 227 total yards in their third shutout of an opponent in the past 364 days. They were particularly effective against the run, allowing 6 yards on 25 attempts — which was good for an average of .2 yards per rush.
The six yards were the fewest rushing yards allowed by the Wildcats since Texas A&M was held to -13 yards in 2009.
While it might be easy for some to dismiss the defensive performance because it came against an FCS team, Southeast Missouri had one of the better offenses in that subdivision last season. The Redhawks were eighth in FCS in 2022 with 468.2 total yards per game and 13th with 225.6 yards rushing per game.
They didn’t come anywhere close to those types of numbers on Saturday.
“When you hold a team to that few yards rushing, and you shut them out, it’s a pretty dang good game,” said K-State head coach Chris Klieman.
The Wildcats kept Southeast Missouri far from sniffing points all night long, despite the fact they lost the turnover battle 1-0. Pitching a shutout is hard to do without any takeaways, and K-State managed it by consistently putting the Redhawks behind the chains with 11 tackles for loss — including four sacks — and limiting them to a 4-of-14 conversion rate on third downs.
Klieman said his team did a good job of penetrating the line of scrimmage and getting off blocks to cause havoc throughout the game. Thirty-eight percent of Southeast Missouri’s rushing attempts went for no gain or a loss, and as such, it faced an average third-down to-go distance of 10.6 yards.
“Getting key stops on first and second down, and then on third down, getting off the field, I feel like that plays a big role in everything,” said cornerback Will Lee, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College ahead of this season.
Linebacker Austin Moore led the Wildcats with six tackles, half of which went for losses. Lee and safety Kobe Savage — who returned to the field after missing the latter part of last season with an injury — each had five tackles, while true freshman linebacker Asa Newsom had four, and cornerbacks Colby McCalister and Jacob Parrish had three each.
Moore and defensive ends Khalid Duke and Nate Matlack had a sack apiece, while defensive tackles Damian Ilalio — a Manhattan High alumnus — and Uso Seumalo each had half a sack.
Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent went 25-of-37 passing for 221 yards, but only one completion went for more than 16 yards, and he averaged 8.8 yards per caught pass.
That was an encouraging sign for a K-State secondary that was lacking in starting experience and had several players — such as Lee and McCalister along with safety Jack Fabris — making their first appearances in purple.
Klieman said he was particularly pleased with cornerbacks Lee, Parrish and Keenan Garber, who rotated throughout the game and provided depth about which their head coach said he felt “comfortable.”
“I feel like, in the secondary, we did good,” Lee said. “We flew around. We played fast. We had some missed plays that ended up being big plays for them. We’ve just got to keep our leverage on things and just play fast and play smart.”
Sixth-year senior linebacker Daniel Green — the grizzled, old veteran of the group, who went without logging a tackle on Saturday — acknowledged the Wildcats have large shoes to fill on defense this year.
However, he likes what he’s seen from the younger players so far.
“We’ve got guys that step up and do the best they can do and are excited to take that challenge on,” Green said. “I’m really excited about this group of guys. I feel like we’ve got really good depth with young guys who can come in and play. It’s the first game, so we’ve got a lot to grow from. We’ve got a lot to learn. We’re excited about getting started.”