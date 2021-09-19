Kansas State’s defense had caught wind ahead of Saturday’s game versus Nevada that a cadre of NFL scouts would be in attendance.
While it was assumed that the 12 scouts were coming to check out the Wolf Pack’s powerful star junior quarterback Carson Strong, the Wildcat defense had other plans, leading K-State to a 38-17 win while keeping Strong, a first-round talent according to multiple NFL mock drafts, in check through most of the game.
“It was a big opportunity,” sophomore Tee Denson said after the win. “(The scouts) came here to see (Strong) but why not give them a reason to check you out as well.”
And if those scouts weren’t aware of Denson before Saturday, they certainly were after the sophomore snagged a pick in the second quarter and returned it 26-yards, setting the Wildcats up for a field goal near the end of the half.
The interception was Denson’s first as a Wildcat and was the second Strong has thrown this season.
“I was so happy for Tee because of how much he cares about the team,” fellow defensive back Reggie Stubblefield said. “He’s such a team first player. For him to get his first interception in this stadium, I was just so excited for him … I was excited. I felt like I caught the pick, honestly. That’s the type of team that we are this year, everybody’s happy for each other. That’s what it takes and that’s what we’re doing.”
Stubblefield had a big moment of his own just two plays earlier. The senior transfer cornerback from Prairie View A&M came hard on a blitz and ran right past a Nevada guard, bringing Strong to the turf in the first of three K-State sacks throughout the day.
Both the interception and the sack were partially a result of the K-State defense identifying a glaring weakness for Strong and exploiting it to big returns.
“We put a couple of disguises in because, honestly, Strong couldn’t read defenses too well so we kind of baited him into doing some things,” Stubblefield said. “I also knew their guards were kind of slow so beating them with speed was kind of my focus.”
“And I’ve got to shout out my offensive scout team because it’s hard to get inside when you’re not used to it so I was talking to the scout team guards all week about how to get around guards and they gave me a couple of pass rush moves to work on. Practicing like you play is the key and it’s so crazy how what we talk about in practice translates into games.”
After a couple of near misses throughout the first half, junior middle linebacker Daniel Green got the second K-State sack on Nevada’s opening drive of the second half.
Green continued his impressive early season run, leading K-State with nine tackles including the sack.
“When we as a defense have a challenge in front of us, we take that personally,” Green said. “We had to go out there are really execute and I feel like the coaches had a good game plan and we played well.”
At the very beginning of the fourth quarter, K-State scored the first of three touchdowns of the period to retake the lead at 24-17.
Nevada and head coach Jay Norvell were faced with a fourth-and-four decision at K-State’s 41. The Wolf Pack decided to role the dice and after two incompletions on the previous play Strong, a quarterback not known for his mobility, attempted to pick up the first down with his legs.
He came close but freshman defensive end Nate Matlack — who was in the game after senior Khalid Duke went down due to an undisclosed injury in the first half — drug the junior down a yard short of the line to gain, giving the ball back to the K-State offense.
Matlack would shine again on the final play of the game, sacking Strong for a loss of eight yards as the final seconds ticked down.
Despite being held at bay, Strong didn’t have an entirely unimpressive day. The junior went 27-for-40 for 262 yards while uncorking several big-time throws including a 55-yard bomb that set up a touchdown in the first quarter.
With Strong’s lofty NFL prognostications, he joins a distinguished list of highly-touted quarterbacks downed by K-State in the last 25 years including Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Donovan McNabb (Syracuse), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois), Carson Palmer (Southern California), Aaron Rogers (California) and Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M).
“Honestly we treat every game the same, with the same mentality and the same focus,” Stubblefield said. “I play every game like it’s my last so I wasn’t worried about (Strong’s) name or the team he played for. Every game is an opportunity to go out there with my team and prove to the world and to the nation what we stand on, and that’s our core values and our mob mentality.”
Nevada came into the game with a running attack that wasn’t overpowering but was averaging almost five yards per carry. On Saturday, the Wolf Pack weren’t nearly that efficient as the K-State front-seven held just 25 yards on 23 carries.
“We just want to dominate,” senior defensive tackle Timmy Horne said. “Going into each game we always want to dominate the line of scrimmage. We come in with a mentality that all of us up front can’t be blocked. We have that dog mentality.”
But, when you get past the strong stats and positive on-field results, what Saturday’s win really did for the K-State defense was affirm a mentality that’s been driving the Wildcats throughout the offseason and through their 3-0 start.
“We’re finally getting a chance to show the world this is who we are,” Denson said. “We’re not like last year’s defense, we’re not like the defense two years ago. This is K-State 2021 defense, the Mob. We just want to show people each and every week that we can come out and play no matter what.”