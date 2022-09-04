The Kansas State defense had its first chance Saturday night to prove it deserved the preseason hype it had received, and it did not disappoint.
The Wildcats shut out South Dakota 34-0 in their season-opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the first time they held an opponent off the scoreboard since they beat Bowling Green 52-0 on Sept. 7, 2019, in head coach Chris Klieman's second game in Manhattan.
It was certainly a team effort. No one had more than junior linebacker Austin Moore’s five total tackles and 28 different players made at least one stop, as K-State rotated players often, particularly as its lead continued to grow.
“It’s really tough (to get a shutout),” Moore said. “It’s our goal every week, but we know it’s going to be something that’s really tough. You’ve got to be locked in, playing fast, communicating. That’s why we got it.”
But it almost slipped away in the game’s final moments. Against the Wildcats’ backups, the Coyotes marched 71 yards in 14 plays down to the K-State 4-yard line, their first trip to the red zone all night.
However, the Wildcats held strong, getting a stop on 4th and goal with 58 seconds left, which set the offense up to run out the clock.
“I’m so excited for the younger guys that got an opportunity in that last drive,” Klieman said. “Yeah, (South Dakota) moved the ball, their ones moved it against a lot of our young guys. But in the same respect, we found a way to get a stop. I’m so pleased for those guys, because it was the older guys that were in the timeouts saying, ‘Man, preserve the shutout.’”
K-State held the Coyotes to a total 270 yards on 69 plays — good for an average of 3.9 yards per play — and forced five three-and-outs and four turnovers on downs.
South Dakota went just 5-of-16 on third downs, and 0-of-4 on fourth downs.
Defensive linemen Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Eli Huggins, Brendan Mott and Jaylen Pickle each picked up a sack. Anudike-Uzomah — the Big 12’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year — forced a fumble, which brought him within two of K-State’s career record.
Safety Cincere Mason came up with the game’s only turnover when he picked off a pass from South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp in the first quarter.
It was Mason’s first appearance since suffering a season-ending knee injury during the West Virginia game on Nov. 13, 2021.
“I’m excited for Cincere,” Klieman said. “He’s getting stronger. His knee’s getting stronger. He’s a really smart player. He’s a headsy player. He made a big-time play, because (Coyotes tight end Austin Goehring) was open. He just read the quarterback’s eyes and stepped in front of it.”
The game also marked the return of linebacker Khalid Duke, who injured his knee against Nevada on Sept. 18, 2021, and subsequently missed the rest of the year.
Duke registered just one tackle in the game Saturday, but Klieman said he played more than K-State originally planned because Shawn Robinson, the Missouri transfer with whom Duke will split time, was unavailable and thus “Khalid became the full-time guy.”
“I think he played really well,” Moore said. “I think he’s moving really well for his injury. He’s obviously a stud, a really athletic dude. I’m just excited to see him progress as he gets better.”
The Wildcats were also without safeties TJ Smith and Virginia transfer Josh Hayes, who were also dealing with injuries.
That allowed true freshman VJ Payne and Butler Community College transfer Nickendre Stiger to step in for some unexpected playing time.
“Those two kids did a really nice job for being very inexperienced,” Klieman said.
Stiger recorded a tackle but Payne did not appear on the postgame stat sheet.
Several other new faces debuted in purple for the K-State defense, including Prairie View A&M transfer safety Drake Cheatum, true freshman linebacker Jake Clifton, redshirt freshman linebacker Desmond Purnell and juco transfer Kobe Savage, among others.
Clifton finished second on the team with four tackles, while Purnell had three and Cheatum had one.
Savage made two tackles, and awed the crowd with his aggressive style of play.
“I love contact; it’s my favorite thing,” he said. “...I just wanted to set the tone this season, let everybody know who we are and what we’re going to bring.”
Savage, who was all smiles after the game, said that the Wildcats’ defensive showing against South Dakota was merely the beginning of what they were planning to do this season.
“It’s going to be smashmouth football with us,” he said. “Everybody’s going to have to bring it, regardless of who you are. SEC, FCS, FBS — it doesn’t matter.”