Kansas State defensive end Jaylen Pickle, right, helps his teammates Eli Huggins, left, and Austin Moore, center, take down South Dakota ball carrier Shomari Lawrence during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over the Coyotes on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Kansas State defense had its first chance Saturday night to prove it deserved the preseason hype it had received, and it did not disappoint.

The Wildcats shut out South Dakota 34-0 in their season-opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the first time they held an opponent off the scoreboard since they beat Bowling Green 52-0 on Sept. 7, 2019, in head coach Chris Klieman's second game in Manhattan.

