Kansas State junior Spencer Trussell (40) smiles during a practice before the 2021 season in Bill Snyder Family Stadium the morning of Aug. 20. Trussell, a defensive end for the Wildcats, announced his retirement from football due to injury on Monday.
Kansas State junior defensive end Spencer Trussell announced his retirement due to injury from football Monday afternoon after four years with the Wildcats.
Trussell served mostly as a reserve during the 2021 season but he did record stats in all but one regular season game this season. He did not play in either the West Virginia game to close the regular season or the Texas Bowl versus LSU.
Trussell ended the season with 12 tackles and one sack.
"The past 4 years here at K-State have been nothing but amazing to me," Trussell said on his Instagram. "The friendships and memories I’ve made here are the ones that’ll last a lifetime. Through the adversity and the bumps in the road, I always had someone to fall back on. If it be a teammate, coach, support staff, or just a friend, they were always there for me. Making this decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s all part of the Good Lord's plan.
"Due to injuries and other unspoken reasons, I’ll be hanging up the cleats. This is one of the hardest decisions I have made but I’m at peace with it. I’ve been playing this game for as long as I can remember and it’s hard to say goodbye to it. Thank you to my family, all the coaches, my teammates, and all K-State staff for 4 unbelievable years. Most of all, thank you K-State Nation."