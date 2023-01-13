Felix Anudike-Uzomah is headed to the professional ranks.
Kansas State’s star defensive end announced in a Twitter post Thursday his intention to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior from Kansas City, Missouri, racked up a wealth of honors during his time with the Wildcats, including the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award from both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press, as well as 2022 second-team All-America honors.
He was a two-time first-team all-conference pick and the 2021 Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
“Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career,” hewrote.
With 32 appearances and 27 starts in purple, Anudike-Uzomah wrapped up his K-State career in sixth place in program history with 20.5 career sacks and fourth with eight forced fumbles.
In 2022, he pulled down 46 tackles (11 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass break-up.
He became a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines and often faced double-teams, which freed up other defensive linemen to make stops.
He had a handful of particularly memorable performances, including a four-sack game — originally ruled an NCAA-record-tying six-sack game — against TCU on Oct. 30, 2021 and a game-changing safety against Texas Tech the week prior.
“To my coaches thank you for pushing me and believing in me to become the man I am today,” he wrote. “I want to especially thank (offensive line coach Conor Riley and head coach Chris Klieman) for taking a chance on me 3 years ago and seeing the potential in that scrawny 210 lb DE hopeful from Lee’s Summit High School.
“To my teammates that became my brothers, you guys will never fully know the impact you had on me. Our memories are irreplaceable and we have a bond that will never be broken. You guys have seen me at my lowest and highest. You all have taught me so much about the game, life and brotherhood and I will cherish that forever. Playing beside y’all has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”
Anudike-Uzomah is the third Wildcat to declare for the NFL draft after the 2022 season.
Last Monday, junior running back Deuce Vaughn — Anudike-Uzomah’s roommate — also announced he will not return for a senior season at K-State so he can pursue a professional career.
Senior wide receiver Malik Knowles — who could have played another season with the Wildcats because of the COVID-19 pandemic — announced that he had elected to enter his name in the NFL draft last Thursday.
