Both Kansas State’s women’s and men’s cross country teams finished third in the Cowboy Jamboree Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
The two performances were the highest finishes for both teams in the race since the 2016 season.
Jaybe Shufelberger led the K-State women in the second race of the day, finishing fourth in the 6k with a time of 21:43.1.
“Going into the race, I wanted to get out a little more conservatively because some of my best races have been when I’ve worked my way up throughout it,” Shufelberger said in a statement. “I knew there would be a good group of girls to compete with, so I wanted to get in the pack and then hopefully be able to pull away. I know my abilities and where my fitness is, so I just needed to be confident. That way I could execute the race how I wanted to.”
Kassidy Johnson was K-State’s next best finisher, as her 22:04.5 time placed 10th. Hannah Stewart (22:39.3), Emma Lucas (22.54.0), Sydney Burton (23:02.2) and Cailan Steward (23:30.8) all finished in and around the middle of the pack.
For the men’s team, Kerby Depenbusch led the Wildcats by posting a new personal-best time of 25:01.5 in the 8k to place 16th.
“Basically, I just wanted to take it 1k at a time and stick with the front group as long as possible,” Depenbusch said. “The last section of the race, I just tried to get as many guys as possible.”
Noah Stevenson was the only other K-State runner to finish in the top 20, as his 25:06.1 time was good enough for 19th. Hadley Splechter (25:10.7) and Stephen Kielhofner (25:14.9) finished inside the top 25.
“The team ran pretty well, although I think we still have a lot of room to improve,” head coach Ryun Godfrey said. “We have a few more weeks to get some work in before the Big 12 Championship.”