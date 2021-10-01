The Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Gans Creek Classic at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo., on Friday.
The Wildcats posted six individual top-50 finishes.
The K-State women placed fifth overall with 176 points, while the men finished eighth with 181 points.
North Florida won the men’s title with 72 points; Texas A&M won the women’s championship..
“The men had a solid race, and we will be even stronger in a couple weeks,” K-State head coach Ryun Godfrey in a release. “The women ran well, too. All six girls running today had personal bests.”
Junior Hadley Splechter had the top finish for the K-State men, taking 17th in the 183-competitor field with a time of 24:28.9, almost a full second faster than the time he clocked at the Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 18.
Several other Wildcats finished inside the top 50, including freshmen Matthew Hauser (40th with a time of 24:55.4) and Thomas Hazen (42nd with a time of 24:56.6).
K-State’s other male runners included junior David Lutgen (51st; 25:05.3), senior Noah Stevenson (84th; 25:37.0), junior Mike Rohlinger (87th; 25:39.7), junior Kyle Johnston (99th; 25:47.5), junior Jack Moore (106th; 25:52.2), sophomore Jack Vincent (109th; 25:53.9), freshman Carson Sturdy (120th; 26:14.3) and freshman Alex Gutierrez (131st; 26:33.5).
Junior Sydney Burton paced the K-State women with a personal-best time of 21:24.4, which was good for 11th place Friday. Junior Hannah Stewart finished just behind Burton in 15th, with a time of 21:28.6.
Junior Cailan Steward placed 28th (21:47.2) as the final Wildcat to rank among the top 50.
Junior Katie Kasunic (56th; 22:41.2), sophomore Helen Giefer (74th; 22:59.3) and junior Delaney Kemp (113th; 23:53.9) also ran for the K-State women.
The Wildcats will have a two-week break before traveling down to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Pre-National Invitational, hosted by Florida State. That will be the final competition for the Wildcats until the Big 12 Cross Country Championships, which will be held in Stillwater, Okla., on Oct. 29.
Volleyball falls on the road
K-State captured the first set on the road Friday against Oklahoma. The problem was, the Wildcats lost the next three.
Oklahoma rallied after the opening set loss to hand K-State a 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 defeat at McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla.
Wildcat head coach Suzie Fritz lamented losing a match that she felt was “an opportunity” for another win.
“Road matches are hard in the Big 12, everybody’s good, and it gets tougher when you go on the road,” she said in a release. “We’ve got to coach them better, have them better prepared and they’ve got to get themselves better prepared. We’ve all got to take some responsibility to make sure when we go into a match, we are firing on all cylinders. And we just simply weren’t tonight. Credit to Oklahoma. I thought they played really well.”