After a 23-year-career, including an eight-year stint at Kansas State, cross country head coach and track and field assistant coach Ryun Godfrey is retiring.
Godfrey came to Manhattan in 2014 after 15 years at North Dakota State as the head women’s track and field and cross country coach. Godfrey led the Bison to an indoor track national title in 2002 and a total of 30 conference titles, including four cross country titles, 13 indoor track and field titles and 13 outdoor track and field titles.
He led the K-State men’s cross country team to its best Big 12 finish in school history in 2017, finishing fourth at the league meet. That team would go on to finish 10th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, which was the best finish in school history since 2004.
On the women’s side, Godfrey has led three athletes — Jaybe Shufelberger (2019, 2021), Morgan Wedekind (2015) and Laura Galvan (2014) to All-Big 12 Cross Country honors. Wedekind and Galvan also earned All-Midwest Region honors, but Galvan was the lone athlete to advance to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
In total, Godfrey has coached nine athletes who qualified for the NCAA track and field championships. He assisted in the winning of two Big 12 Outdoor Championships in 2017 and 2018.