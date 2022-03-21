Kansas State on Monday formally announced the hire of Jerome Tang as its new head coach.
Tang has been Baylor’s associate head basketball coach for 19 years.
The hire comes after a week-and-a-half-long coaching search. The Mercury initially reported the hiring on Sunday.
“I am extremely excited to welcome (Tang) to Manhattan and K-State,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a written statement. “As we conducted a national search to find our next head coach, we wanted to identify an individual who can lead our program to consistently high levels while maintaining the integrity that our program is known for. When we first met with Jerome, he was very impressive, and that continued throughout the duration of our search.
“From a detailed recruiting plan and familiarity with our league, his knack for building and maintaining tremendous relationships with everyone he comes in contact with, to offensive and defensive philosophies, he has what it takes to be a successful leader,” said Taylor. “His vision for our program is something that all K-Staters will be excited about and one that helped build a Baylor program from the ground up, culminating with a national championship. With him at the helm, I know that great days are ahead for K-State basketball.”
Tang agreed to a six-year deal, with a first-year base salary of $2.1 million. He will receive a $100,000 base salary increase each year remaining on the contract. The athletics department did not immediately provide details of the contract, including bonuses and other benefits. Former men’s coach Bruce Weber, who resigned March 10, was set to make $2.9 million in 2022-23.
The buyout starts at 75% of the remaining contract ($7.35 million) if K-State terminates Tang with four or more years remaining on the deal and decreases each year following ($5.02 million with three years remaining, $2.55 million with two years remaining and $1 million with one year remaining).
Tang will be required to play the university $5 million if he decides to terminate the contract with five or more years left on the deal. That amount decreases by $1 million as each year of the contract goes by, with the smallest buyout being $1 million with one contract year remaining.
If Tang were to terminate his employment with K-State before completing 12 full months of employment, he will be required to reimburse K-State for all costs associated with his move to Manhattan that were either paid or reimbursed by K-State.
Tang has coached at Baylor with head coach Scott Drew since 2003 and has helped lead the Bears to a streak of 14 consecutive seasons with 18 or more wins, posting a 397-222 record, including a 168-155 mark in Big 12 play and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Baylor also has appeared in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 five times since 2010. The team has advanced to the Elite Eight three times and won the national championship last season.
“I am beyond excited to be the next head basketball coach at Kansas State,” Tang said. “Having the opportunity to build on a program with a rich basketball history at a prestigious university is truly a blessing. We look forward to bringing an exciting style of basketball to K-State while helping our student-athletes succeed on the court and in life. My family and I can’t wait to get to Manhattan and form deep relationships with our students, former players, alumni and Wildcat fans everywhere. We look forward to making the Octagon of Doom the best home court advantage in the country!”
Tang takes over for Bruce Weber, who resigned on March 10 after a 10-year stint in Manhattan.
The resignation followed a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament opening round. The Wildcats finished the season with a 14-17 record overall. The team was 14-11 before losing its last six games.
Tang also reached out to former K-State players in an email through the university.
“I am beyond excited to be the new head basketball coach at K-State!” Tang said. “As a former player who helped write the history books of this rich and storied program, you are what makes this program special. I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you and can’t wait to get started. We will bring an exciting style of basketball and build a program that will prepare our student-athletes for success on the court and in life. Feel free to reach out to me if I can be of any assistance. Go Cats!”
Tang is the 25th men’s basketball coach in program history.
Tang, 55, and his wife, Careylyen, have two children, son Seven and daughter Aylyn.