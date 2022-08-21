dcw995oc3eu6gyvi.jpg

Tallahassee Community College transfer Anthony Thomas announced his transfer to Kansas State Sunday afternoon. His addition finishes out K-State's 2022-23 roster.

 Courtesy photo

Just four months ago, Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang took over a program with just two scholarship players on the roster and one incoming freshman committed. 

After last weekend, the Wildcats 2022-23 roster is now full after the addition of Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson on Saturday and Tallahassee Community College transfer Anthony Thomas on Sunday. 

Recommended for you