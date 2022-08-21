Just four months ago, Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang took over a program with just two scholarship players on the roster and one incoming freshman committed.
After last weekend, the Wildcats 2022-23 roster is now full after the addition of Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson on Saturday and Tallahassee Community College transfer Anthony Thomas on Sunday.
Thomas, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Silver Springs, Maryland, joins the Wildcat roster after spending his freshman year at Tennessee-Martin before transferring to Tallahassee.
“Anthony is another great addition to our team, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to K-State,” Tang said in a written statement. “We’re really pleased to add a player of his caliber this late in the recruiting season. We like both his size and skill set and think he will grow into a productive player once he gets around our elite staff. We can’t wait to get him to campus and in front of Wildcat Nation!”
At Tallahassee, Thomas played in 25 games and started 16, averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc.
He scored in double-digits 15 times last season include two career-high 25-point performances.
He ended the 2021-22 season with 29 total steals and 11 blocks.
At UT-Martin, Thomas played in 22 games with four starts, averaging 9 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing 24 minutes a game, despite the tragic death of Skyhawks head coach Anthony Stewart before the start of the season.
He ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made (23) and hit 75.8% of his free throws.
Thomas before the first Skyhawk freshman to score at least 20 points against a Ohio Valley Conference opponent since 2012.
He scored in double-figures in seven different games his freshman year and reach 15-plus points in six of those games.
Thomas' season high came against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. He scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting (64.3%) in just 26 minutes played.
He was the first UT Martin player to start in a season opener since the 2013-14 season.
Thomas was listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports after a big senior season at Olympus Preparatory Academy in New Jersey. He ranked as the 50th best player at his position in the class of 2020 and earned NJHoops.com all-state honors.
Thomas is the ninth transfer to join the Wildcat program since Tang took over including Johnson, Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Jerrell Colbert (LSU), Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola (Hofstra), David N'Guessan (Virginia Tech), Desi Sills (Arkansas State), Tykei Greene (Stony Brook) and Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Chipola College). He also joins senior Markquis Nowell and junior Ismael Massoud who return from the 2021-22 team and freshmen Taj Manning and Dorian Finister.