As Kansas State exhausted every effort to make up a four-run deficit against South Dakota State Tuesday night, what little hope that hovered over Tointon Family Stadium came bubbling to the surface when Dylan Phillips led off the sixth with a single.
Seconds later, when designated hitter Chris Ceballos grounded into a double play, it evaporated.
“That,” K-State coach Pete Hughes said, “was the story of the game.”
Those were the kinds of sequences that doomed K-State to a 4-0 loss to South Dakota State, ending the Wildcats’ recent string of wins and forcing them to kick off this nine-game homestand in a rather discouraging way.
“It was bad,” said Hughes, whose club went 2-for-14 with runners on base. “Bad from top to bottom. They got two-out hits. We didn’t get a clutch hit.”
Several factors conspired to help the Jackrabbits stifle the Wildcats into a scoreless outing: K-State starter Caleb Littlejim’s outing went anything but according to plan. The Wildcats strung hits together, but not enough of them. Their most promising innings fizzled out with strikeouts.
This from a team that came in fresh off taking three of four games from Stanford last weekend.
The biggest differences between those games and this one, though: The Wildcats (9-7) produced enough offense to cover for a few pitching mistakes and lock up wins. Neither happened on Tuesday.
Littlejim tossed four innings and yielded four runs (three earned) on four hits, walked two, struck out four and unfurled one wild pitch that spotted the Jackrabbits a 2-0 lead in the second.
Two innings later, South Dakota State center fielder Landon Badger singled home two more runs, stretching the visitors’ lead to 4-0.
“I struggled with my changeup tonight,” Littlejim said. “I was really wild with it.”
That didn’t have to be a death knell for the Wildcats. They’ve made a habit out of posting crooked numbers. They hung 20 on Fairleigh Dickinson and 11 on Stanford.
But Littlejim (0-1) lost his first decision of the season because his offense failed to provide any support, racking up eight hits and zero runs.
“That’s how you out-hit a team eight to four and get beat,” Hughes said. "Timely hitting. We gave them opportunities. We walked people. We made an error. Those went on to score.”
Still, it would be misleading to say the Wildcats languished on offense. They didn’t. The trouble came in the way they responded to scoring opportunities.
For example: In the sixth inning, Ceballos wiped out Phillips’ leadoff single by grounding into a double play, but second baseman Daniel Carinci followed with a double, his second hit of the night. The Wildcats had two outs against them, but they had a runner in scoring position.
Then, catcher Austin Garrett went down looking. His second strikeout of the game. The Wildcats’ uneventful night marched on.
In the eighth, Ceballos and Carinci made back-to-back outs by lining out hard to shortstop, and in the second, the Wildcats managed to leave a first-and-third scenario scoreless because leadoff man Zach Kokoska flied out to end the inning.
That’s the kind of unfortunate and untimely offense K-State played on Tuesday.
What was the problem?
“No idea,” Hughes said.
Plus, the Wildcats’ relievers supplied chance after chance. Andrew Stratman, who replaced Littlejim, held the Jackrabbits (5-11) scoreless across 1 2/3 innings. Ditto for Eric Torres, who closed out the sixth.
Jaxon Passino turned in a sterling outing, which might prompt Hughes to give him more chances out of the bullpen: Three innings, no hits, no walks, three strikeouts.
“Those guys did a good job,” Hughes said. “They gave us time to get back in it offensively, so when you get a bullpen that does that, it’s frustrating when your offense can’t help them out.”
There was a catch, though.
K-State and South Dakota State will wrap up this series at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats will hope for more offense, at least the kind that helps them register timely hits, but either way: Their relievers pitched well enough to limit their pitch counts and stay fresh for the series finale.
On Wednesday, K-State will try to hand them run support.
“They were awesome,” Littlejim said. “Passino is awesome. He was dynamite. They’ve done a great job all year, and continue to do a great job.”