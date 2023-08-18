F3zeuAQW8AAb8jy.jpg

Kansas State senior Tylor Perry shoots a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ 112-72 win over UAE Select on Friday. Perry scored 33 points in 18 minutes on 80% shooting.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State men’s basketball rebounded well after Thursday’s loss to Team Mexico by absolutely obliterating UAE Select 112-72 early Friday in Abu Dhabi in their third and final game of their international tour.

Senior North Texas transfer Tylor Perry went off, scoring 33 points off the bench in just 18:10 minutes of playing time. Perry shot a scorching 80% from the field including 9-of-11 from behind the arc.

