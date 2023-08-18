Kansas State men’s basketball rebounded well after Thursday’s loss to Team Mexico by absolutely obliterating UAE Select 112-72 early Friday in Abu Dhabi in their third and final game of their international tour.
Senior North Texas transfer Tylor Perry went off, scoring 33 points off the bench in just 18:10 minutes of playing time. Perry shot a scorching 80% from the field including 9-of-11 from behind the arc.
Perry was one of five Wildcats to score in double-figures, including Cam Carter who had 20 and five rebounds on 50% shooting, Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 on 60% shooting with seven rebounds and two blocks, Jerrell Colbert had 12 points on 60% shooting with 11 rebounds for a double-double and Dai Dai Ames had 11 points on 55% shooting.
Arthur Kaluma had nine points and eight rebounds.
The Wildcats led by 10 after the first quarter after opening the game on a 10-0 run and extended that to 26 by the half.
K-State outscored UAE Select in the paint 46-to-22 and had 29 second-chance points to four for the home team.
The Wildcats also outrebounded UAE by 29.
UAE Select was led by Dequan Jones, a former Miami star that’s played professionally both overseas and in the NBA G-League since 2012, who had 33 points in just over 30 minutes played.
K-State wraps up their 10-day international tour this weekend and returns home Sunday.
K-State loses to Mexico
The K-State men fell just short in their second game of their international tour Thursday morning, dropping an 83-81 scrimmage versus Team Mexico at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The Mexican national team is in Abu Dhabi training for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines later this month. They are ranked as the 31st best national team in the world by FIBA.
The Wildcats led by nine early before Team Mexico surged and took a 19-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The game stayed tight the rest of the way, with neither team jumping ahead by more than five points for the duration.
A 7-0 Team Mexico run midway through the fourth quarter put the Wildcats down four, 80-76, with two minutes to play.
Two technical free throws and a 3-pointer from senior transfer Tylor Perry put K-State back ahead by a point with less than 40 seconds to play.
Perry led all scorers with 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting, all of which came from behind the 3-point line. He fouled out with a little less than 30 seconds to play. Senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who had 15 points and seven rebounds, also fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Team Mexico went to the line twice in the final 30 seconds, pushing their lead to two with 11.7 seconds to play. The Wildcats had one final shot to tie things up, but the inbounds pass from Cam Carter to Arthur Kaluma was nearly stolen, leading to a rushed shot in the final seconds.
“This was exactly what our staff wanted,” head coach Jerome Tang said in a written statement. “We wanted to be able to play all 10 guys, and try to balance the minutes. And we knew that Mexico had a really good team, so we were going to find out a lot about our guys today. ... I couldn’t have asked for anything better, except for, maybe not turning it over as much as we did and not having, (Perry) and (Tomlin) at the end of game. But it put other guys in situations that maybe they don’t have to be in during the season. They’re going to be able to revert back to this and know what to what not to do with that.”
The Wildcats turned the ball over 15 times and were outscored in the paint 3—16.
Team Mexico was led by Gael Bonilla who had 17 points and Moises Andriassi who had 16 points off the bench including four 3-pointers. Bonilla and Andriassi both play for the NBA G-League team in Mexico City.
Other double-digit scorers for the Wildcats included Carter who had 11 and Macaleab Rich who put up 10, including a strong start to the game.
Fellow freshmen Dai Dai Ames had nine points and RJ Jones had just three after a double-digit effort versus Israel Select earlier in the week.
“I love their growth,” Tang said. “We started (Rich) today because we wanted to get him more minutes. And he really gave us a lot to start the game. And then like most freshmen late in the game, his body kind of cramped up on him and so conditioning and some more experience will help with that. Both RJ (Jones) and Dai Dai (Ames), they did a great job and I was really pleased what they did defensively more than what they did offensively.”
N’Guessan wraps up run with Team Netherlands
Wildcat senior forward David N’Guessan put up a near double-double in Team Netherlands’ 89-81 loss to Croatia in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey on Wednesday.
With the loss, the Netherlands fell one point shy of advancing out of group play.
N’Guessan had 10 points and a team-tying eight rebounds in 22 minutes. He was 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-1 from three. He was one of three Dutch players to register double figures.
The senior, who transfered to K-State from Virginia Tech prior to last season, wraps up the 3-game tournament averaging nine points on 55.6% shooting with 6.3 rebounds, and a block in 26.6 minutes per game. He was second on the team in rebounding, third in minutes and fifth in scoring
Because of the tournament, N’Guessan had to miss out on the Wildcats’ 10-day tour of Israel and Abu Dhabi.