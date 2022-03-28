Kansas State Hall of Famer and Wamego native Dick Knostman passed away earlier this month. Knostman was the school’s first two-time All-American and led the Wildcats to three straight top 10 finishes from the 1950-51 season to 1952-53.
Kansas State Hall of Fame men’s basketball player Dick Knostman passed away earlier this month, The Mercury learned on Monday. He was 90 years old.
Knostman, a native of Wamego, earned all-state honors for the Raiders in 1949 before becoming a three-year letterman for Naismith Hall of Famer Jack Gardner.
He helped guide K-State to a 61-13 record in his three seasons as a Wildcat, including three straight top 10 finishes and a runner-up finish at the 1951 NCAA Final Four.
He averaged a career double-double (14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds) including 22.7 points per game during the 1952-53 season when he was a senior.
Knostman was the first Wildcat to earn All-America honors twice in a career and is one of five K-State players in school history to be named a consensus All-American.
He was chosen in the 1953 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals where he played in just five games, averaging 2.6 points per game.
“When I was playing, it was the greatest time of my life,” Knotsman said in his Kansas Sports Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 2008. “I enjoyed it immensely. I just can’t relate how much fun it was to me and how it was the only thing I wanted to do then, more than anything else in the whole world.”
Knostman was inducted to the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003 and had his No. 33 jersey honored by K-State in 2007.