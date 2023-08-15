Despite the fact that the Kansas State men’s basketball team is currently touring the Middle East, head coach Jerome Tang and staff managed to land their third transfer of the offseason Tuesday afternoon.
Ques Glover, a veteran guard with stops at Florida, Samford and BYU, announced his transfer to K-State, filling one of two remaining scholarships on the Wildcats’ roster.
Glover originally transferred to BYU from Samford earlier this year, but he reentered the portal after promises related to name, image and likeness were not fulfilled, BYU head coach Mark Pope said.
As a junior, Glover averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game. He only played in 19 games and started 18 due to a torn meniscus in his knee.
As a sophomore, Glover started 28 games and averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game. He also ranked second in the conference in assists per game (4.4) while shooting 47% from the field, including 31% on 3-pointers and 79% from the line. He earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors.
Prior to his time at Samford, Glover spent two seasons at Florida where he played with former Wildcat star Keyontae Johnson. As a Gator, he appeared in 51 games, averaging 3.6 points per game including a career-high 10 versus No. 6 Tennessee.
Glover went to high school in Knoxville, Tennessee where he helped lead his high school, Bearden High School, to its first TSSAA AAA state championship while averaging 21 points per game.
His addition gives Tang another reliable veteran reserve guard while further strengthening the Wildcats’ depth.
Glover joins Tylor Perry from North Texas and Arthur Kaluma from Creighton as the third transfer Tang has taken.
The K-State roster still has one open scholarship to fill prior to the 2023 season-opener Nov. 6 against USC in Las Vegas.