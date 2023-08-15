Tennessee Florida Basketball

Then-Florida guard Ques Glover celebrates during a game on Jan. 19, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Glover announced Tuesday that he will be transferring to Kansas State.

 Associated Press

Despite the fact that the Kansas State men’s basketball team is currently touring the Middle East, head coach Jerome Tang and staff managed to land their third transfer of the offseason Tuesday afternoon.

Ques Glover, a veteran guard with stops at Florida, Samford and BYU, announced his transfer to K-State, filling one of two remaining scholarships on the Wildcats’ roster.

