K-State’s Dylan Phillips takes a cut during a Big 12 tournament game against TCU at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on May 26. Phillips was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
Kansas State junior outfielder Dylan Phillips earned All-America Third Team preseason honors for the 2022 season from Collegiate Baseball.
Phillips was an 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team selection while lead the Wildcats with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. The 16 homers tied the school single-season program mark set in 1997 by Scott Poepard and Heath Schesser and ranked second in the Big 12 that season.
He has hit 31 career home runs and is just seven away from breaking the all-time mark of 37 set by Poepard (1994-97). Phillips is the Big 12’s current leader in career homers.
Phillips started all 57 games last season and recorded a team-beset 15 games with multiple RBI and had 31 multi-hit games. The junior started the season by reaching base safely in 21 straight games, stringing together a season-best 10-game hitting streak in the month of March.
He also made eight appearances on the mound, including three starts with a victory versus Missouri on April 27.
Phillips finished the year with 11 strikeouts and five walks over seven innings.
This is the second-straight year that K-State has had a player honored by Collegiate Baseball after Jordan Wicks was also named a third-team honoree ahead of the 2021 season.
K-State went 34-23 last season and reached the semifinal round of the 2021 Big 12 Baseball Championship and will open the 2022 season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 18-20. K-State will face Arizona, Auburn and Michigan.