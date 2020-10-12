Caleb Littlejim was the star of the show in Saturday’s Fall World Series, leading Team Grey to a 6-3 win over Team Purple in the final game of the series.
Littlejim performed well both at the plate and on the mound. He hit a home run, drove in four RBI’s and also pitched four innings, striking out three batters and allowing two earned runs.
The performance kickstarted K-State’s offense with his home run, which came in the second inning. Team Grey went on to score four runs in the inning on back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Raphael Pelletier and Elijah Dale.
Dylan Phillips pitched the final two innings to earn his second save for Team Grey. He struck out two batters and allowed just one base hit.
With the win, Team Grey claimed the series 2-1 after having won the first game 4-0. Team Purple won the second game 5-4.
“There was a lot of excitement around our program when things got shut down March 12 and this is just a continuation of that,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a statement. “We are in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s our non-traditional season and still the atmosphere in this park last night and today was phenomenal.”
Following the game, the team participated in the “Shave for the Brave,” where coaches and staff cut their hair in support of children who are battling cancer. The Wildcats had raised over $34,000 through their fundraiser as of Saturday, the most of any college program in the country participating in the College Baseball Vs. Cancer campaign.