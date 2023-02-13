Despite losing a significant number of its contributors from a year ago, Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes is optimistic about the upcoming season.
The Wildcats’ roster was hit hard by the MLB draft, graduation and the transfer portal in the offseason. Guys like school home run record-holder Dylan Phillips and young batting phenom Dominic Johnson left early for the professional ranks, while players like catcher Justin Mitchell and second baseman Josh Nicoloff ran out of eligibility.
K-State’s top two leaders in innings pitched last year — Connor McCullough and Blake Adams — have moved on, while Griffin Hassall, who was No. 3 in innings thrown, will miss the 2023 campaign with an injury.
And yet, for Hughes, it’s not all doom and gloom. Not in the slightest.
“With that loss comes great opportunity for a lot of players returning in our program, who have gotten better and can do a great job with all the players here,” he said.
Hughes — who received a contract extension through 2026-27 in August — enters his fifth season at the helm after his squad went a disappointing 29-29 overall last year and 8-16 in Big 12 play, which earned it a seventh-place finish in the league.
Headlining the list of veterans coming back is junior shortstop Nick Goodwin, who was the Wildcats’ only representative on the preseason all-conference team. He is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention pick, and last season, he batted .255 with 58 runs batted in, 18 doubles and 11 home runs.
Goodwin will rejoin forces with sophomore third baseman Kaelen Culpepper, making the left side of K-State’s infield the strongest part of its defense. Culpepper earned Big 12 All-Freshman and honorable mention all-league recognition after hitting .283 with 22 RBIs, nine doubles and five home runs in his first year of college baseball.
“When those guys are on all cylinders, they can field at the highest level of college baseball,” Hughes said. “... I know our pitchers like to throw aggressively in the zone now, knowing those guys are on the left side of the infield.”
Senior outfielder Cole Johnson, another everyday starter last year, will be back as well. He was third on the team in 2022 with a batting average of .292 to go with 32 RBIs, 14 doubles and seven home runs.
Hughes said Johnson will play the role of “utility guy,” and lauded both his power as a hitter as well as his speed on the basepaths, adding that Johnson “has the chance to be one of the more explosive kids in our league.”
After those three guys, though, the Wildcats will have to fill out the field and their batting order with players who have only played sparingly — or not at all — in K-State uniforms.
Quebecois redshirt sophomore Raphael Pelletier will take over the primary catching duties after making 34 appearances and 12 starts last year. Redshirt freshman Kyan Lodice will fill the role of first baseman, while redshirt sophomore Brady Day — who played in 41 games and started 23 in 2022 — and senior South Florida transfer Roberto Pena will split time at second base.
Sophomore Brendan Jones, junior coach’s son Dom Hughes and senior Cash Rugely will also figure into the Wildcats’ lineup.
“We have a couple of those guys that can go in or out,” Pete Hughes said. “It gives you a lot of depth. It gives you more flexibility. It helps us with some matchups.”
Hughes hopes that pitching in 2023 will be vastly improved from how it was last season. In 2022, the Wildcats were 213th out of 293 Division I teams with 4.97 walks allowed per nine innings, which was the worst in the Big 12 and the sixth-worst in the Power 5.
They were better in other aspects of pitching, but still lacking. K-State finished 162nd in the country in walks and hits per innings pitched (1.60), 160th in earned run average (5.91) and 110th in hits allowed per nine innings (9.40).
That performance prompted Hughes to can Buck Taylor as the pitching coach and replace him with Rudy Darrow. A former minor league and Division I pitcher and catcher, Darrow spent the last two seasons as the assistant coach at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma. He previously served as the pitching/assistant coach at Central Oklahoma (2019-2020), New Orleans (2016-2019) and Nicholls State (2010-2013), as well as a volunteer assistant/recruiting coordinator under Hughes at Oklahoma (2015-2016).
“I hired Rudy for his enthusiasm, for his intelligence, his preparation’s at a different level, and really just the toughness that he brings to the field every day,” Hughes said.
Along with a new pitching coach, the Wildcats will have an entirely new pitching rotation. Owen Boerema, a senior lefty who transferred from Northwestern (Minnesota) and went 16-4 in three seasons with a 1.88 earned run average, will start on Fridays, while redshirt freshman Jackson Wentworth will get the nod on Saturdays.
As for the Sunday starter, Hughes still isn’t sure yet, but there are plenty of guys in the mix, such as returners junior German Fajardo, junior Blake Corsentino, redshirt sophomore Ty Ruhl, sophomore Tyson Neighbors and sophomore Dalton Beck. Other options are junior Texas Tech transfer Shay Hartis and a handful of other transfers.
“It’s going to be a group effort,” Hughes said. “We think we have enough pieces where we can mix and match and maximize the skillset that we have.”
The biggest key for K-State on the mound will be reducing walks, which Hughes said exacerbated the consequences of the Wildcats’ league-worst 71 fielding errors. To do that, his pitchers need to be “aggressive in the zone and not afraid of contact. Let the defense play.”
Another significant factor for the team as a whole will be its ability to win games on the road. Last season, K-State went 21-7 at home but 6-17 in games played away from Tointon Family Stadium — including a 1-11 mark in road conference games.
Hughes said he’s never been a part of a squad that has played so poorly in away games before and that’s an issue that needs to be addressed.
“It’s 60 feet, 6 inches wherever you go; that scoreboard’s on and they’re keeping score wherever you go,” he said. “Especially because we have the K-S on our chest, you have to be different. You have to go in there with a chip on your shoulder. You have to set up shop and make that field, that area, that community your home and play at a high level.”
The Wildcats will get the chance right away to get better as a traveling team because they play their first nine games outside the state, starting with a four-game series this weekend at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. The first pitch of the season is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
“There’s a lot to be optimistic about, but there’s also a lot to improve upon,” Hughes said. “No one signed up to be 29-29. I certainly did not.”