041422_mer_spt_ksutexasBSB-21.jpg
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin (25) high fives teammates after a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Despite losing a significant number of its contributors from a year ago, Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes is optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Wildcats’ roster was hit hard by the MLB draft, graduation and the transfer portal in the offseason. Guys like school home run record-holder Dylan Phillips and young batting phenom Dominic Johnson left early for the professional ranks, while players like catcher Justin Mitchell and second baseman Josh Nicoloff ran out of eligibility.

Recommended for you