Trailing 8-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Kansas State appeared dead in the water in its home opener.
By the time the inning ended, the Wildcats held a 9-8 lead over Western Michigan. And three outs later, a wild, 9-8 win was penciled into the books for K-State on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-2) have the five-run eighth inning to thank for helping them avoid a loss in their 2021 home opener.
The game-changing eighth inning started with a leadoff homer from Terrence Spurlin, which cut the Broncos' lead to 8-5. After consecutive walks by Cameron Thompson and Zach Kokoska, Nick Goodwin leveled the game at eight after lifting a three-run homer to left field.
But the Wildcats weren't done.
Stepping into the batter's box after Goodwin, Dylan Phillips singled. Blake Burrows came on to pinch run for Phillips.
Then the game's most costly error — there were four overall, two by each side — gave K-State the deciding run.
Western Michigan catcher Greg Budig threw wide of first baseman Sean O'Keefe on a sacrifice bunt from K-State's Dylan Caplinger. Burrows bounded around the bases for the go-ahead run, edging the hosts ahead 9-8 — and marking the Wildcats' first lead of the contest.
Tyler Eckerg came on in the top of the ninth for the save. Jaxon Passino (1-0) picked up the win while Dane Armbrustmacher (0-1) was tagged with the loss.
Prior to the bottom of the eighth, the Broncos never trailed.
They got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth inning to keep Kansas State at bay and remain on top 5-4.
Though he earned a no-decision, K-State pitcher Jordan Wicks — the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's reigning national pitcher of the week — notched 10 strikeouts for the second time in as many starts this season. The 10 strikeouts also stand as his personal-best total in a single outing.
He left after six innings of work, having allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits.
While Wicks struck out more than a third (10-for-26) of the batters he faced, he had issues when the ball was put into play.
Through three innings, he was spotless, having allowed just one hit.
The trouble started in the top of the fourth.
Wicks (1-0) issued a walk, then gave up a single to Bronco third baseman Logan Hudson. One batter later, O'Keefe singled through the right side to score Hudson for the game's first run.
The big knock came next.
Drew Devine launched a three-run homer over the wall in left center, pushing Western Michigan's lead to 4-0. Though Wicks sat down the next two batters, the damage was done.
K-State got on the board in the bottom of the fifth.
Spurlin and Caleb Littlejim led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Kokoska brought them home, powering a home run over the right-field wall to cut the Broncos' lead to 4-3.
The teams matched each other with a run apiece in the sixth inning, with the visitors still on top 5-4.
After they escaped the two-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth, though, the Broncos (0-1) used a three-run seventh to give them some breathing room — just not enough to hold on for the win.
Game 2 of the three-game weekend series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. The contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
This story will be updated.