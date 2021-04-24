After a contest that lasted just one minute short of four hours Friday night, Kansas State made sure Saturday's game against West Virginia passed by far quicker.
The Wildcats were efficient at the mound and at the plate, beating the Mountaineers, 5-2, at Tointon Family Stadium to level the weekend series at a game apiece.
And K-State sealed the victory in less than three hours.
Connor McCullough, the Wildcats' (22-16, 5-9 Big 12) starting pitcher, went seven innings, notching eight strikeouts and permitting just one hit and one run. McCullough (3-2) was nearly untouchable through the first five frames.
To that point, he had yet to allow a single hit. And he had threw just 55 pitches.
But the Mountaineers (15-17, 6-8) made him work the final two innings, as they finally touched him for a run — Mikey Kluska had a sacrifice fly to score teammate Braden Barry — and made him throw 38 pitches.
West Virginia pushed another run across the plate in the top of the ninth inning off relief pitcher Tyler Eckberg, but it wasn't enough.
That's because of the hosts' work at the plate — as well as some help from the Mountaineers.
The visitors entered the day with the most errors (44) of any team in the Big 12.
They showed why that was the case Saturday, committing four more. Three came in the second inning alone.
It started with a throwing error from Kluska, the shortstop, which allowed Caleb Littlejim to reach base. He subsequently stole second, and then advanced to third on a throwing error from first baseman Matt McCormick. Kamron Willman's RBI single through the left side brought home Littlejim for the game's first run.
The Wildcats scored the lion's share of their runs in the fourth inning.
In that frame, K-State scored four times, highlighted by a three-run homer from Terrence Spurlin. A junior first baseman, Spurlin took it the opposite way off West Virginia starter Jake Carr; the ball kept carrying until it eventually sailed over the right-field wall to bring himself home (and teammates Zach Kokoska and Chris Ceballos).
K-State's other run in the inning, and its final run of the game, came on a wild pitch, as Willman scored after a throw got away from Carr.
Spurlin was the Wildcats' top hitter in the victory, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Willman and Cameron Thompson also recorded a pair of baseknocks, though only the former picked up an RBI.
