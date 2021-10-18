In this file photo, Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes points to the dugout and calls out instructions during K-State's game versus Texas Tech in April. The Wildcats will once again be participating in the College Baseball vs. Cancer fundraising campaign this year.
Kansas State baseball announced last week that, for the fourth straight year, the program would participate in the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's annual College Baseball vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.
The Wildcats have combined to raise more than $93,000 over the last three years, including $38,000 last year, which was nearly $10,000 more than any other collegiate baseball program. That amount also earned K-State its third national fundraising title.
This year's fundraising goal is set at $40,000.
“I love it because it tells me I have the right guys in my clubhouse,” head coach Pete Hughessaid in a release. “Kids who care about the right things. Kids who aren’t entitled and feel truly privileged to have their health and get to play baseball at a great university. To be proactive and raise that amount of money in back-to-back-back years, speaks volumes.”
The Wildcats will cap the fundraising campaign during their annual Fall World Series, which is scheduled for Nov. 5 to 7 at Tointon Family Stadium.
Following the three-game intrasquad series, players and staff will shave their heads on the field in support of those affected by cancer as part of their "Shave for The Brave" initiative.
K-State also will host its annual ALS Awareness Halloween Game on Oct. 30 to raise money and awareness of ALS. Players and staff will dress in costume for the game.