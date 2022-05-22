After losing the first two games of the series by 11 points each, Kansas State was able to stay within striking distance of West Virginia in game three on Saturday in Morgantown. However, the Wildcats' offensive woes continued as the Mountaineers finished out the sweep with a 5-1 Game 3 victory.
West Virginia (33-20, 14-10 Big 12) took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning with an unearned run.
Kaelen Culpepper tied the game for K-State in the top of the second inning with a home run to center field.
The Mountaineers broke the tie in the bottom of the third inning with a Austin Davis RBI triple hit to deep left-center field. Then a single to right field brought Davis home from third base from the triple.
West Virginia held a 3-1 lead.
K-State had an opportunity for a big inning in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded with one out.
Culpepper hit a hard ball to second base that the second baseman corralled and stepped on second base for the out and threw to first base for the double play.
That was the best opportunity the Wildcats had to get more runs in the game.
West Virginia extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run home run.
K-State used four pitchers on the day. Dylan Phillips got the start and pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and recording three strikeouts.
The Wildcats will be the No. 7 seed at the Big 12 Tournament which will begin on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Game 2
Starting pitcher German Fajardo pitched two scoreless innings for Kansas State, but West Virginia got to him in the third and fourth inning, unraveling the Wildcats on their way to a 15-4 defeat on Friday.
The Mountaineers scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to hold a commanding 11-0 lead.
K-State was sloppy defensively as the Wildcats committed two errors which led to seven of West Virginia’s 15 runs being unearned. .
The first run West Virginia scored in the bottom of the third inning was on a sacrifice fly, and that was followed with a two-run home run by Braden Barry.
Things went from bad to worse for K-State. The Mountaineers blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning scoring eight runs — six of the eight runs that were scored were unearned — and there were two RBI doubles.
Cash Rugely got the Wildcats on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run RBI triple to deep right field that West Virginia’s right fielder was unable to corral before running into the wall in right-center field.
West Virginia scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the fourth run in the inning was unearned due to a throwing error.
Fajardo pitched three and one-third innings, giving up seven runs — five earned — on four hits with three strikeouts. His pitch count reached 109 pitches.
Relief pitcher Blake Corsentino relieved Fajardo and pitched two and two-thirds innings. Corsentino gave up eight runs (three of which earned) on nine hits while recording three strikeouts.
Cole Johnson hit a solo home run over the fence in left-center field in the top of the seventh inning. Nick Goodwin did the same in the top of the eighth inning.
Wesley Moore pitched the bottom of seventh and eighth inning. Moore pitched two shutout innings, allowing only one hit and recording three strikeouts.