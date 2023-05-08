Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes wasn’t a fan of playing a three-game non-conference series against Southeast Missouri State in the third-to-last weekend of the regular season. But after Sunday’s 10-0 run-rule victory earned the Wildcats a sweep, he couldn’t be displeased with the performance he saw.
“Really, really mature approach to a non-conference weekend in the month of May,” Hughes said. “That’s all I want to see from my teams. You play one way, and it doesn’t matter if it’s conference or non-conference.”
Freshman starter Mason Buss (4-2) and sophomore reliever Collin Rothermel combined for the four-hit shutout. Buss lasted five innings and gave up two hits while striking out three before handing the game over to Rothermel, who tossed the final two frames and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
Hughes had high praise for Buss, who made his fifth start Sunday out of 18 appearances on the mound in his first season of collegiate baseball. Buss has worked a 2.64 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.
“He is not afraid, man,” Hughes said. “He loves to compete. He’s got a really good fastball that he can locate, so that’s a pretty good foundation for a good starter. That’s why he’s a pilot — as a freshman in high school, he got his pilot’s license, so a Sunday start’s really not going to bother that kid. …
“His weekday starts have been really good, so he’s earned that Sunday start to see what he can give us. He rose to the challenge. He was awesome today.”
K-State (31-18, 11-7 Big 12) launched four home runs in the series finale and scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings, reaching the requisite 10-run deficit by the seventh inning to call the game early.
After the Wildcats scored a total of two runs in their games on Tuesday and Friday, Hughes said he was pleased to see his offense respond with 12 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.
“Our bats got going,” he said. “We’ve got some guys who are key cogs in this machine who are starting to feel good again, and that’s a good sign.”
Cole Johnson went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Cash Rugely had two RBIs on two hits, including a solo shot in the third. Nick Goodwin also had two hits and drove in two runs with a line-drive homer to left field in the second.
Brendan Jones added a solo home run in the third, while Roberto Pena reached base three times on two walks and a hit-by-pitch.
“We know we’re a good offensive team,” Johnson said. “The last two games before yesterday and today were just a bump in the road, but we knew that we were going to offensively get going at any time. It just happened to be Saturday and Sunday.”
The Redhawks (26-23, 14-4 Ohio Valley) managed four hits and three walks in the game.
They came closest to scoring in the top of the sixth, when Lincoln Andrews smacked a long fly ball to right field. The ball was on a trajectory to slip just over the wall and drive in two runs, but Rugely timed his leap and stole away the home run.
It was the second time this season Rugely — who played in the infield last year — has swiped a homer from an opposing team in right field.
“He’s transitioned from an infielder to an outfielder as smoothly as I’ve seen in my career,” Hughes said. “He’s now a high-level outfielder. He’s played that way the whole year.”
The Wildcats are done with their midweek games this season, meaning they have six games and two conference series left before the Big 12 tournament. The final stretch starts Friday with a trip to Oklahoma State, the team with which K-State is tied for second in the league standings.
“O-State’s really good at home, so we’ve got to go play really good in that place,” Hughes said. “TCU is getting hot right now this weekend, and we play them the last weekend. Everyone’s playing for something on the line, seedings or improving their national resume. There’s always something on the line the last weekend, so it should be a fun two weeks for K-State baseball.”
Game 2
Pena hit two home runs and K-State had four total round-trippers en route to a 12-5 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
Pena scored four runs in the game, twice on his two solo shots and once each on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Jones hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second, and Culpepper went yard with the bases empty in the sixth.
"We've been struggling the past couple of games offensively, but that big two-strike grand slam from Brendan was just a big sigh of relief from the dugout; I could feel it," Hughes said in a written statement. "All the at-bats after that were really relaxed, and our approach just completely changed.”
German Fajardo (3-2) notched the victory on the mound, pitching six innings and surrendering five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Ty Ruhl struck out three in two frames of hitless, scoreless baseball, and Kyler Heyne gave up a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.
The Wildcats used a five-run second inning to draw first blood before the Redhawks pulled back two in the fourth. K-State added one in the fourth and three in the fifth to make it 9-2, but Southeast Missouri State scored three more in the sixth. The Wildcats cushioned their advantage with two in the sixth and one in the eighth.
"Today was important," Hughes said. "Every win down the home stretch helps build our resume, especially against a really good team that is likely to win their conference and make the [NCAA] tournament."
Game 1
Owen Boerema held Southeast Missouri State to three hits in 7 1/3 innings, and Jones delivered the go-ahead RBI-single in the seventh to lift K-State to a 2-1 win in a pitchers’ dual Friday evening.
Boerema (6-1) struck out five while allowing a run in the fifth, and Tyson Neighbors earned his ninth save of the year by holding the Redhawks off the base paths in the final 1 2/3 frames with four strikeouts.
"I'm proud of our guys," Hughes said. "It's easy to have a let-down after an emotional weekend and play some non-conference games, but every win is valuable for our program right now, and I'm proud of our guys for realizing that."
The Wildcats outhit Southeast Missouri State 6-3. Pena went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and he scored both of K-State’s runs. He blasted a solo home run to left field to open the game’s scoring in the bottom of the third, and then came home on Jones’ single in the seventh to give the Wildcats a 2-1 advantage.
Brady Day went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Redhawks starter Noah Niznik (6-4) took the loss after surrendering two runs on six hits in seven innings of work.