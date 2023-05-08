Kansas State baseball coach Pete Hughes wasn’t a fan of playing a three-game non-conference series against Southeast Missouri State in the third-to-last weekend of the regular season. But after Sunday’s 10-0 run-rule victory earned the Wildcats a sweep, he couldn’t be displeased with the performance he saw.

“Really, really mature approach to a non-conference weekend in the month of May,” Hughes said. “That’s all I want to see from my teams. You play one way, and it doesn’t matter if it’s conference or non-conference.”

