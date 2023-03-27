Brady Day hit a walk-off single off the right-field wall to drive in Brennan Jones in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as Kansas State baseball completed the three-game sweep of Oklahoma with an 8-7 victory.

Day’s game-winning hit came after the Wildcats (17-8, 4-2 Big 12) scored four in the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.

