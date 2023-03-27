Brady Day hit a walk-off single off the right-field wall to drive in Brennan Jones in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as Kansas State baseball completed the three-game sweep of Oklahoma with an 8-7 victory.
Day’s game-winning hit came after the Wildcats (17-8, 4-2 Big 12) scored four in the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.
It was the first time K-State has swept a conference series since its 2013 Big 12 championship season.
"It was a phenomenal weekend for our program and phenomenal team win today," said head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. "To finish a series and get a sweep is critical for us building our national resume."
Raphael Pelletier paced the Wildcats with three RBIs on two hits, while Cole Johnson and Cash Rugely each drove in two runs on one hit apiece.
Jackson Wentworth started on the mound and went 3 ½ innings for K-State. The Sooners scored four runs on three hits and three walks off of him. Tyson Neighbors (3-1) earned the win, as he pitched the last frame and struck out two.
Cole Wisenbaker, Blake Corsentino and Ty Ruhl combined to limit Oklahoma to two runs through 4 ⅔ innings in relief.
"Today doesn't happen without the bullpen stepping up for us to come back to take this game with the support of big hits from Raphael Pelletier and Brady Day," Hughes said.
K-State jumped on top 3-0 with a three-spot in the bottom of the second before the Sooners (13-11, 2-4 Big 12) responded with six in the fourth and one in the seventh to go on top 7-3.
The Wildcats will return to action Tuesday when they play at Air Force.
GAME 2
K-State clinched its first series victory in conference play Saturday with a 7-6 win against Oklahoma.
Roberto Pena cashed in four RBIs on two hits for the Wildcats, who used a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead. After the Sooners tied the game with three in the fifth and two in the sixth, Pena hit a double to left center to score Orlando Salinas in the bottom of the sixth to secure the game-winner.
"The guys had a great approach to the day from the first pitch to the final out," Hughes said. "You can jump out and take a lead, but you have to battle back when that lead is taken away from you. We did that today and came out on top in a tight game."
Starter German Fajardo tossed 4 ⅔ innings and struck out six while giving up four runs on four hits and three walks. Shay Hartis last ⅔ innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits. Mason Buss (3-0) got the win, pitching 2 ⅔ innings and giving up only two hits. The save went to Tyson Neighbors for the third time this season. Neighbors allowed nothing across in the ninth inning, his only frame of work.
"All you can ask for is your guys to throw strikes and compete in pressure situations, and that's what they did,” Hughes said. “We had the leadership of Roberto Pena and his two big hits, then we had a great relief out of Mason Buss to stop that momentum from Oklahoma and give us a chance to win.”
GAME 1
Owen Boerema and Ty Ruhl combined to give up just six hits on the mound, and Brady Day drove in two runs Friday as K-State opened its series with a 7-1 win over Oklahoma amid rainy conditions.
Boerema (4-0), the starter, went six complete innings and struck out seven while allowing one run on six hits. Ruhl earned his second save, tossing three innings, striking out two and walking one.
"That was a really sound team effort," Hughes said. "It begins with a great start, and we had that with Owen. Error-free baseball in uncomfortable conditions was awesome."
Cash Rugely, Cole Johnson and Day each had two-hit days, with Rugely and Johnson each driving in a run. Dom Hughes walked four times and led the Wildcats with two runs scored.
"We had some big hits by Brady Day, Nick Goodwin, and Cash Rugely that helped us build a lead,” Pete Hughes said. That doesn't happen without four walks from Dom Hughes. Great plate discipline gives us chances to score and get into our opponent's bullpen."
K-State scored two in the second inning to draw first blood, and, after the Sooners pulled back a run in the top of the fifth, the Wildcats responded with five in the bottom of the fifth.