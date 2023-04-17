04122023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper (22) greets his teammates after scoring during a non-conference game against Creighton last Monday at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kaelen Culpepper homered twice, Kyan Lodice hit a grand slam and Roberto Pena added another home run as Kansas State baseball outlasted Kansas 21-18 Sunday to earn the road series sweep.

It was the Wildcats’ first Big 12 sweep away from home since 2013 and their second conference sweep of the season.

Recommended for you