Kaelen Culpepper homered twice, Kyan Lodice hit a grand slam and Roberto Pena added another home run as Kansas State baseball outlasted Kansas 21-18 Sunday to earn the road series sweep.
It was the Wildcats’ first Big 12 sweep away from home since 2013 and their second conference sweep of the season.
“It’s our program goal to win this series every year but to get a sweep in someone’s park is a tough thing to do, especially in this league,” said head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “It helps us to make up for some lost ground from earlier in the season.”
K-State (24-14, 9-6 Big 12) scored 13 runs in the second inning before putting up four in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the eighth. The Jayhawks (17-18, 5-7 Big 12), meanwhile, responded with seven in the third, three in the fourth, three in the sixth, four in the eighth and one in the ninth.
Culpepper and Lodice each drove in six runs with two hits a piece, while Cash Rugely had four RBIs on three hits.
Every starter in the batting order had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Cole Johnson scored four times with three hits and Brendan Jones represented three runs with two hits.
The Wildcats put up a season-high as they outhit Kansas 19-17 on a very windy day in which the ball flew out of the park with ease. K-State worked nine walks and took advantage of four Jayhawks fielding errors. Kansas walked nine times and the Wildcats had two errors.
Jake English and Chase Jans both homered for the Jayhawks.
“Today was a mental toughness day,” Hughes said. “With these conditions, it’s not baseball, but you just have to put yourself in a different place mentally and not watch the scoreboard.
“You play for your next at bat, keep your head down, pick it up at the end of the game and hopefully you’re in a good spot. That’s what we did today.”
Kyler Heyne (3-0) — the third of five pitchers K-State used — earned the win, as he allowed two runs and two hits while striking out four in two innings. Starter Collin Rothermel surrendered six runs (zero earned) on four hits, four walks and four strikings in 2 1/3 innings of works.
Only 10 of the Jayhawks’ 18 runs were earned.
The Wildcats will return to action Tuesday when they host Wichita State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
Game 2
German Fajardo gave up one run in six innings on the mound while Nick Goodwin drove in three runs in K-State’s 6-1 win over Kansas on Saturday.
Fajardo (2-1) held the Jayhawks to four total hits while striking out five before giving way to Blake Corsentino, who struck out three while allowing no runs or hits in two frames. Tyson Neighbors closed out the ninth by striking out two and keeping Kansas off the basepaths.
Goodwin went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run home run to left-center field in the top of the first to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Lodice knocked out a solo shot in the third, while Culpepper and Goodwin each drew bases-loaded walks in the sixth.
Raphael Pelletier singled to drive in Goodwin in the ninth inning.
“We started hot and set the tone,” Hughes said. “We got a big home run in the first inning and that puts momentum in your dugout, and then when you get a great pitching performance with a lead that momentum spreads.”
Kansas scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Goodwin’s homer was the 30th of his career, which moved him into a tie for fifth place in school history.
“You want your best player to be great in big moments and that’s what Nick does for us,” Hughes said. “He’s our go-to guy, and the last two days he’s set the tone for this team in this series.”
Brady Day led the Wildcats with three hits, while Pelletier had two.
Game 1
Pena drove in Culpepper in the top of the eighth inning to lift K-State to a series-opening 5-4 win over Kansas on Friday.
It was the Jayhawks’ first home loss of the season.
“That was a great start to the series,” Hughes said. “Loved how our guys refused to be down. They answered KU’s runs and then some.”
Kansas took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Brendan Jones tripled to score Johnson and put the Wildcats on the board in the top of the third.
Later that inning, Jones scored on Rugely’s single, and then Goodwin homered to center field to put K-State ahead 4-2.
“The guys never backed down and built energy off Nick Goodwin’s home run,” Hughes said. “It was a loud statement.”
The Jayhawks tied the game with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth before Pena put down a safety-squeeze bunt to score Culpepper from third.
Owen Boerema went 5 2/3 innings as the starter, giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out seven wand walked three.
Ty Ruhl (2-3) earned the victory, as he held Kansas without a run or a hit with two strikeouts and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Tyson Neighbors picked up his sixth save of the season as he struck out one and allowed no base runners in the ninth.
“Owen pitched well enough on the mound for us to stay in the game but it was Ruhl and Neighbors that allowed the opportunity to win that game,” Hughes said. “They were awesome today.”