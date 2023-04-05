Kansas State baseball hit another offensive slog Tuesday evening in a 6-1 loss to Nebraska at Tointon Family Stadium.

The Wildcats (19-12) managed just seven hits against the Cornhuskers’ pitching staff, and for the second time this year scored a single run. That came on an RBI single from Cash Rugely in the bottom of the second, which brought home Brendan Jones and, at that point, cut K-State’s deficit to 2-1.

