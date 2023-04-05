Kansas State second baseman Brady Day fields a late throw as Nebraska’s Casey Burnham slides safely into second base during their non-conference game Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium. The Wildcats lost to the Huskers, 6-1.
Kansas State baseball hit another offensive slog Tuesday evening in a 6-1 loss to Nebraska at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (19-12) managed just seven hits against the Cornhuskers’ pitching staff, and for the second time this year scored a single run. That came on an RBI single from Cash Rugely in the bottom of the second, which brought home Brendan Jones and, at that point, cut K-State’s deficit to 2-1.
Nebraska (16-9-1) finished with 12 hits and scored a pair of runs in each of the second, seventh and ninth innings.
"We created opportunities for Nebraska to score runs," said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. "We gave them base runners and allowed them to advance."
A true freshman making his first collegiate start, Mason Buss (3-1) took the loss on the mound for K-State. He pitched five innings and gave up just two runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts, but that was enough.
Blake Corsentino tossed the sixth and seventh innings, and surrendered two runs on three hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Shay Hartis and Cole Wisenbaker combined for a scoreless eighth before Andrew Evans gave up two runs on three hits in the ninth.
"I thought we pitched well enough to let our offense build something, but we just couldn't get the job done tonight,” Hughes said.
Despite finishing with only seven hits, the Wildcats got on base with five walks and a hit-by-pitch. However, they stranded nine men on the base paths.
"We had our opportunities to win the game,” Hughes said. “When you leave (nine) guys on base, at some point, someone has to get a hit, but sometimes you don't get the hit. And that's the game of baseball.”
Rugely led K-State at the plate, where he went 3-for-4 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. Brady Day, Nick Goodwin, Jayden Lobliner and Jones each had single hits. Rugely stole two bases and Day nabbed one.
The Wildcats will return to action Thursday when they face No. 21 Texas for a three-game series on the road.