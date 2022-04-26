Pitching miscues kept Kansas State baseball from a season sweep of Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln.
Eight walks and four hit batters led to a 8-6 loss. Five of the Huskers eight runs were scored by walks or hit batters.
“We just gave them too many free baserunners and then we left too many guys on base tonight,” coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “We let guys all over the base paths and only had five hits tonight, you can’t beat anyone doing that. Eight walks, four hit batters and an error — just not clean baseball. Too many free baserunners running around and we couldn’t stay away from the big inning, that’s what cost us.”
The Wildcats (21-19) led 4-2 after three and a half innings before allowing Nebraska to put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The inning included four extra-base hits, including a two-run home run.
Starter Wesley Moore lasted two innings before Ty Ruhl took over in the third. After fanning his first three batters, Ruhl allowed five runs on five hits in the fourth, saddling him with the loss.
In the top of the third, back-to-back singles from Josh Nicoloff and Dylan Phillips each scored a run, tying the game at two.
An inning later, Dominic Johnson scored Cole Johnson on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Just a couple batters later, Justin Mitchell crossed home on a wild pitch, giving K-State a 4-2 lead.
After Nebraska (16-23) dropped its five-run fourth inning, K-State’s Jeff Heinrich responded with a two-run home run over the left field wall, putting the Wildcats within a run in the fifth.
K-State did not get any closer than that though, as the Wildcats recorded only one more baserunner after that fifth-inning homer.
K-State will stay on the road this weekend when it travels down to Oklahoma for a three-game series starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s games are scheduled for 2 p.m.