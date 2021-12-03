Kansas State baseball signed a 10-player 2022 class Thursday, which marked the end of the fall signing period.
“I couldn’t be more excited about our incoming class,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “Our recruiting coordinator Ryan Connolly and the rest of our staff overcame a lot of restrictions and challenges in the past year and a half to assemble a championship class. There’s no staff in the country more organized and thorough in the recruiting process than our staff. The balance and skill level of this class exemplifies the quality of the people we have recruiting for K-State baseball. We’re very excited about the potential of this group and we are equally as excited about the future and potential of this program.”
The new signees include: right-handed pitchers Mason Buss (Pewaukee, Wis.), Logan Dobberstein (Pewaukee, Wis.) and Andrew Evans (Olathe), left-handed pitcher Col Wisenbaker (Houston, Texas), outfielders Cadyn Karl (Edmond, Okla.) and Carson Queck (The Woodlands, Texas), catcher Jayden Lobliner (St. Charles, Ill.), shortstop Christian Holmes (Crete, Ill.), first baseman/outfielder Deundre Jones (Manvel, Texas) and utility player Matt Lemke (Overland Park).
K-State returns 12 letterwinners from last season’s team that went 34-23 and reached the semifinal round of the Big 12 tournament.
The Wildcats being their 2022 campaign at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas from Feb. 18 to 20.
K-State’s home opener will be versus Nebraska on March 8.