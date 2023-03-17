Four pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout Wednesday night as Kansas State baseball took down Creighton 3-0 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mason Buss (2-0) earned the win after tossing the first five innings of the game. He struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed one hit. Tyson Neighbors got his second save of the season as he struck out four in two hitless innings. Ty Ruhl lasted two innings, striking out three and giving up a hit and a walk, while Cole Wisenbaker allowed a hit and a walk without recording an out.
The Wildcats (12-5) scored their three runs on just seven hits. Cole Johnson got them on the board with a solo home run in the top of the first, while Dom Hughes hit a triple down the right-field line in the third to drive in Cash Rugely and Brady Day.
“We grabbed an early lead and had a great start from the pitching perspective along with some big hits,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “We made big time pitches and plays in key situations then closed the game out. These are the pieces to success in winning in conference play.”
Day led the Wildcats with two hits, while Rugely walked three times and also got a hit.
The Bluejays (6-6) brought the tying run to the plate after two walks with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before Colby Canales struck out swinging to end the game.
They only moved runners into scoring position three times in the contest.
“I was very happy with tonight’s effort,” Hughes said. “A road win versus a high RPI opponent helps us build our resume. It also helps us for this weekend.”
K-State has now won eight straight games and will open its Big 12 slate this weekend with a road series at Baylor in Waco, Texas.