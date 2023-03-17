041422_mer_spt_ksutexasBSB-16.jpg
Kansas State’s Cole Johnson (8) drives in an RBI with a grounder up the middle in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Four pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout Wednesday night as Kansas State baseball took down Creighton 3-0 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mason Buss (2-0) earned the win after tossing the first five innings of the game. He struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed one hit. Tyson Neighbors got his second save of the season as he struck out four in two hitless innings. Ty Ruhl lasted two innings, striking out three and giving up a hit and a walk, while Cole Wisenbaker allowed a hit and a walk without recording an out.

