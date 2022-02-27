Kansas State baseball salvaged a road sweep at the hands of Cal State Bakersfield Sunday afternoon.
After two heartbreaking one-run losses, the Wildcats’ offense really got rolling in Sunday’s 8-2 win, led by two home runs from Dylan Phillips.
The win is the first of the season for the Wildcats (1-5).
K-State fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after starter Christen Ruebeck walked the first four batters that he faced. Head coach Pete Hughes pulled Ruebeck in favor of sophomore right hander Blake Corsentino.
After allowing one more run, Corsentino got of the inning without any further damage done and went on to pitch seven scoreless on the way to the win.
“There’s a reason why I called his name,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “That was not a good situation but we needed him to pick up the team and a teammate, and he did that. Great example for all our young guys how to go about your business and build a great foundation so you’re ready when your number is called.”
A three-run shot from Phillips in the top of the third pushed K-State ahead and that’s where they stayed.
On Phillips’ next at-bat, the sophomore hit a solo shot that put K-State ahead 5-2.
“I’m proud of Dylan,” Hughes said. “Sometimes it just takes a little bit of barrel contact to get people going and teams going. We were waiting for him to do that. The three-run homer takes a lot of pressure off everybody, pitchers included and the defense included. But I am proud of him for staying with the process and not panicking, just sticking with it because the results will come.”
Sunday was Phillips sixth multi-homer game. He’s hit 33 total dingers in his career, which moves him into third place in the Wildcats career home run list.
Blake Adams, Justin Mitchell, Dominic Johnson and Orlando Salinas Jr. each recorded two hits in the win with Johnson and Mitchell both driving in a run.
Game 2
Two runs in the fifth were enough for the Roadrunners to hold off K-State in the final four innings for a 2-1 win.
K-State struck first in the top of the fourth, scoring on a two-out RBI from Nick Goodwin. Goodwin led K-State with three hits in the game, a career-high.
Connor McCullough had a strong start, pitching four scoreless frames, including retiring 12 straight batters
Bakersfield tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the fifth and then took the lead several batters later on one of four hits McCullough allowed in the inning.
The redshirt freshman, who was pulled after six innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
“It’s either we can’t support the starting pitching with our bullpen or we can’t support the starting pitching with our bats,” Hughes said. “We’ve just got to keep at it. I say it all the time, but it’s disheartening when you waste a good start. Connor was great, take nothing away from his outing. It’s really tough to pitch when it’s a one-run game and every pitch has meaning behind it. We’re not helping our pitchers out.”
K-State ended the game with a 1-for-5 mark with runners in scoring position.
Game 1
An extra-inning knock down, drag out 4-3 loss ended with a K-State error in the bottom of the 11th.
A throw from Nick Goodwin to first baseman Cash Rugely with two outs took Rugley off the bag and allowed Bakersfield’s Nic Anderson Vine to score the go-ahead, game ending run.
Blake Adams gave the Wildcats a great start, striking out 12 over seven and two-third innings, both of which were career highs.
K-State took a one-run lead with two outs in the top of the ninth after Salinas Jr. scored Josh Nicoloff with a grounder hit down the right field line.
Bakersfield tied things back up in the bottom of the ninth, scoring on a bases-loaded, two-out walk.
“We played poorly enough to get beat plenty of times before that last play,” Hughes said. “Offensively, we didn’t make any adjustments and felt like we wasted another really good start by Blake Adams. We didn’t make routine plays and were poor fundamentally. We’ll get it fixed.”
Senior catcher Justin Mitchell hit a solo home run in the third, K-State’s first round-tripper of the season. Mitchell had two hits in the loss.
Johnson and Phillips also grabbed two hits.
The Wildcats will play one mid-week game at Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday before wrapping up their California road trip this weekend with three games versus Loyola Marymount.