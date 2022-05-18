No. 3 Virginia Tech got the early lead and never gave it up in an 8-2 victory over Kansas State at Atlantic Union Bank Park Tuesday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The Hokies’ offensive lineup was too much for the Wildcat pitchers to handle, and K-State’s offense did not produce enough to keep pace.
Both K-State (27-24, 8-13 Big 12) and Virginia Tech game into the game with a strong starting lineup from spots one through nine, so the game had the potential of turning into a high-scoring affair. But the Wildcats’ road struggles continued and K-State was unable to keep pace.
“This team is going to burn you, offensively, if you’re up in the zone, especially with tonight’s conditions,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “I was disappointed with our offensive productivity tonight. Against a team like that, you’ve got to match them to stay in the game and can’t let them get a cushion. They just built momentum and that was the story of the game.”
Virginia Tech got on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a RBI single.
A solo home run in the bottom of the second inning gave the Hokies a 2-0 lead.
The Hokies created a wide separation from the Wildcats in the bottom of the third inning with two outs with a solo home run and a two-run home run.
The Wildcats faced a 5-0 deficit on the road in a very tough environment.
K-State was able to answer in the top of the fourth inning as Dominic Johnson hit a two-run home run to cut the Hokies’ lead to 5-2.
From that point on. Virginia Tech continued seized control. The Hokies got the two runs back in the bottom half of the fourth inning with aa two-run RBI double, pushing the lead to 7-2.
Another run was tacked on in the bottom of the seventh inning by Virginia Tech with a RBI double.
K-State got two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning, but couldn’t score.
The Wildcats will finish up the regular season in Morgantown, West Virginia, in a three-game weekend series against West Virginia beginning Friday.