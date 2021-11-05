In this file photo, pitcher Tyler Eckberg raises his glove after coach Pete Hughes tossed him a game ball for his performance during a game in April. Kansas State baseball partnered with Kaite's Way and No Stone Unturned for their annual Fall World Series this weekend.
Kansas State baseball has partnered with two non-profit organizations — Katie's Way and No Stone Unturned — as part of the team's three-game intrasquad Fall World Series that began on Friday.
The two organizations will be featured as the team names for the series.
"It is a privilege to have our guys represent Katie's Way and No Stone Unturned," K-State head coach Pete Hughes, entering his fourth season as the Wildcats head coach, said in a release. "These two organizations are pillars in the Manhattan community. Their work is selfless and vitally important. Both are great representations of who we are as a community, department and program."
Katie's Way provides services that promote social-emotional development, prevent development of mental health challenges and address social-emotional problems that currently exist through evidence-based and innovative therapy programs while the No Stone Unturned Foundation is dedicated to embracing, engaging and empowering children with special needs and their families with the belief that children with all types of disabilities deserve access to the services they need.
The teams were drafted by Wildcat team captains last Saturday. Games were played on Friday and Saturday after press time with a final game to take place Sunday at 1 p.m. which will precede this year's Shave for the Brave event which will be the culmination of the team's fall schedule and their College Baseball Vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.
Players, coaches and staff will cut their hair after Sunday's game in support of children's cancer research and raising funds to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
"Our association with Vs. Cancer and our fundraising efforts are always highlights of our school year," Hughes added. "Our players are beyond amazing in raising money for those kids who are fighting to be healthy again. It's an honor to coach men who understand the bigger picture and the privilege of being healthy and a K-State baseball player."
As of Wednesday, K-State has raised $28,000, the second-highest total in the nation. The Wildcats have a goal to reach $40,000 and earn a fourth consecutive national fundraising title.