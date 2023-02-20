DSC_8004.JPG
Kansas State third baseman Kaelen Culpepper runs to first base during a game against Kansas on May 6, 2022, at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Brendan Jones and Kaelen Culpepper recorded four runs batted in each, and Nick Goodwin and Robert Pena had three apiece as Kansas State baseball exploded offensively in a 14-8 win over Stephen F. Austin Sunday afternoon in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The win gave the Wildcats a 3-0 record on the young season, their best start since 2011.

