Brendan Jones and Kaelen Culpepper recorded four runs batted in each, and Nick Goodwin and Robert Pena had three apiece as Kansas State baseball exploded offensively in a 14-8 win over Stephen F. Austin Sunday afternoon in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The win gave the Wildcats a 3-0 record on the young season, their best start since 2011.
K-State scored four runs in the seventh inning to break an 8-8 tie, and put up two or more runs in five different innings. It collected 12 hits and took advantage of 12 walks from Lumberjacks (0-3) pitchers. Eight of its nine starters in the batting order reached base at least one time.
Stephen F. Austin starter Benny Emmons III issued three walks in the top of the first, and Pena hit a one-out single to bring home Goodwin and Dom Hughes.
Working with a 2-0 advantage, Wildcats starter Jackson Wentworth was shaky in his debut inning, allowing three runs on two hits and a hit-by-pitch in the first, while his defense committed a pair of costly fielding errors.
Emmons doled out three more walks in the second, the last two of which scored a pair of runs without anyone swinging the bat. Sam Tollin came on in relief with nobody out, and Pena reached on a fielder’s choice to score Hughes and put K-State up 5-3.
Peyton Parker hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to give the Lumberjacks a 6-5 lead, and Jones doubled in the top of the third to drive in Lodice and tie the game.
Corey Cater replaced Wentworth in the third and sent Stephen F. Austin down in order. He worked around a one-out walk in the fourth to keep the Lumberjacks off the scoreboard.
Jones struck another double in the fifth to score Cash Rugely and Raphael Pelletier, putting the Wildcats back in front 8-6. That lead lasted until the bottom of the sixth, when Stephen F. Austin notched two runs to knot the game at 8-all again.
Goodwin hit a sacrifice fly to score Lodice in the seventh, and then Culpepper hit a three-run shot to left field, giving K-State a 12-8 cushion.
Cole Wisenbaker (1-0) held the Lumberjacks scoreless through the final 3 1/3 innings, and Jones and Goodwin each drove in a run in the top of the eighth to provide the Wildcats some insurance runs.
Wentworth allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits in two innings of work, and Cater tossed 2 ⅔ inning and gave up no runs on two hits and a walk. Mason Buss allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in ⅔ inning.
Jones and Pena finished with three hits each, and Kyan Lodice had a two-hit day.
"It was a good battle," said fifth-year head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. "I thought we handled adversity pretty well today. It was unfortunate that we didn't play better defense for Jackson Wentworth, but our bullpen came through with three very good debut outings. Cater, Buss and Wisenbaker were the difference in the game.
K-State will look to complete the four-game sweep of Stephen F. Austin at 3 p.m. Monday before playing at Lamar on Wednesday.
GAME 2
Cole Johnson hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning Saturday afternoon as K-State beat Stephen F. Austin 8-4.
Johnson’s round trip was one of four homers by four different Wildcats in the game. Roberto Pena hit a solo shot in the second, Cash Rugely went yard in the eighth and Nick Goodwin cleared the left-field wall in the ninth.
K-State’s eight runs came from eight different players. The Wildcats finished with 10 hits, as Brendan Jones had three and Johnson had two. Johnson drove in three runs, Goodwin had two RBIs and Pena, Rugely and Kaelen Culpepper had one each.
The Lumberjacks held a 2-1 lead after one inning before K-State tied it in the second. Stephen F. Austin added another run in the bottom of the second, and the Wildcats leveled the game at 3-3 in the third. Johnson gave K-State a 6-3 advantage with his home run.
German Fajardo got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and went four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. Tyson Neighbors (1-0) earned the win with a one-run, two-hit performance in two innings, and Shay Hartis picked up his first save of the season, giving up two hits in three innings.
"It was a good team win," said Hughes, who won his 100th game as K-State’s head coach. "I thought we played better today. That's the goal. German did a great job without his best stuff, and Tyson and Shay were awesome. Our offense never panicked. They stayed with the process long enough for Cole Johnson to get the big hit.”
GAME 1
K-State needed just six hits Friday evening to earn a season-opening 7-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin.
The Wildcats capitalized on four Lumberjacks errors as well as six walks to make up for their difficulty reaching base with their bats.
K-State went ahead 2-0 in the top of the first, and Stephen F. Austin scored twice in the bottom of the inning. The Wildcats then scored two in the third before the Lumberjacks added three to take a 5-4 advantage.
Dom Hughes hit a game-tying sacrifice fly to drive in Kyan Lodice in the fourth. In the top of the eighth, Lodice doubled down the right-field line to score Cash Rugely and Raphael Pelletier and put K-State ahead 7-5.
Stephen F. Austin pulled back a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Blake Corsentino held on for the save in the ninth after giving up a hit and plunking a batter.
Ty Ruhl (1-0) earned the win in relief, giving up one run on five hits in five innings. Owen Boerema lasted three innings in his first start as a Wildcat and allowed five runs on five hits.
"Excited to start our season with a win,” Hughes said.. "Great job from Ty Ruhl. His veteran presence allowed us to settle in the game offensively. Proud that we produced runs with two outs and made plays under pressure.”