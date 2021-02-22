Kansas State led New Mexico 3-1 after seven innings Sunday. But things unraveled for the Wildcats in the final two frames.
K-State watched New Mexico rally — and eventually take a 4-3 victory in walk-off fashion on Day 3 of the Sanderson Ford College Classic in Surprise, Ariz.
Connor McCullough, K-State’s starting pitcher, went seven innings and matched his career high with nine strikeouts. He gave up just one run on four hits.
But he earned a no-decision after the Wildcats (1-2) couldn’t hang onto the lead.
“It’s unfortunate when a quality start gets wasted at this level,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “Connor McCullough was dominant and deserved a better result. We need to play our best baseball from the seventh inning on if we want to play at a championship level. We have to own those innings. We did not do that tonight, but we will keep working until we do.”
K-State’s bullpen gave up three runs (two earned) in the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Wildcats scored all three runs over the Lobos’ starting pitcher, Tristin Lively.
Dylan Caplinger had an RBI single — scoring Terrence Spurlin — to get K-State on the board in the third frame. In the fourth inning,
K-State’s Kamron Willman reached on an error, and later scored on another error committed on a single from Nick Goodwin. Dylan Phillips brought Goodwin for what ultimately would be the Wildcats’ final run Sunday.
The Cats took advantage of two New Mexico errors in the fourth. Kamron Willman reached on an error and later scored on an error committed on a single from Goodwin. Phillips drove in Goodwin with a groundout to cap the K-State scoring.
The Wildcats have their final game of the event Monday morning, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. K-State faced Gonzaga for the second time in the tournament.