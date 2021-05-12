After losing two out of its three games to Baylor last week, the Kansas State baseball sits at 28-18 (7-11 Big 12) with a three-game road series against Kansas on tap this week.
The Wildcats are looking bounce back from a sloppy series against the Bears, which included a 23-3 loss Sunday.
“It is a big weekend for our program,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “We’ve got to play better baseball. Moving forward, we’ve got to get to a high level of baseball down the stretch here. It has to start this weekend.
“If we even want to talk about postseason, we have to play great this weekend. It is a rivalry weekend. I get it. It is nice to talk about it. But for me, it is a huge weekend for our program to get back into the picture of the postseason. That is why we are all here. It is a pivotal weekend for our program, and where we need to get to and how we want to get to where we want to go in the last month of the season.”
Sunday’s 20-run loss, Hughes said, was something he’d never seen before. Baylor scored the majority of its runs in the fifth frame.
“I have never experienced a half inning like that in my entire coaching career,” said Hughes, referring to the fifth inning in which Baylor scored a Big 12-record 17 runs. “If I coach another 30 years, I will never see that again. I do not even (want to) talk about it, to be honest. I have never seen anything like that happen in a long time. It will never be seen again. It is so rare it is not worth talking about with our guys. We all went through it together and did it the right way with composure. We had every reason in the world to lose our composure, but our guys did a good job of dealing with it.”
With only six games remaining in the regular season — a three-game home series versus TCU next week follows the series versus KU — Hughes said his team needs to win both to keep alive postseason hopes. The margin for error has became quite small for the K-State baseball team.
“We’ve got to win five games on the way out here,” Hughes said. “Whatever way we do it, we know what is in front of us. I would love to do that, because we could go into the Big 12 tournament hot. Make a run there, and you put yourself in position for being considered an at-large bid. We got a pretty good task in front of us. Kansas plays well. They do not get swept by anybody. It is really hard for us to say we got to sweep somebody. We got to get five games, so we just got to win game one against Kansas. Ever since I have worn a Kansas State uniform, I have lost four straight games to Kansas, so there is a big task in front of us. So, it is not going to be easy if we play like we did last weekend. We got to show up on Friday and play great on Friday.”
The positive from the weekend series against Baylor is the Wildcats came through with clutch hitting in the ninth inning with multiple home runs for a 10-3 win to get the first Big 12 road win of the season.
“It was a good win,” Hughes said. “We should have lost that game. If Baylor’s pitcher fields his position cleanly and executes a throw to second base we get beat in that game, too. I love the grit to come back – we were down 3-1 in the seventh (inning) and you take the lead – and we extend (the lead) in the ninth (inning), that is all good stuff. We did not play good leading up to that point.”
While Hughes said he was disappointed with the overall performance against Baylor, he did see at least one positive: a comeback win in Game 2, in which the Wildcats rallied from a 3-1 deficit to capture a 10-3 victory.
“That ninth inning was great,” Hughes said. “It was something to build on. I am happy for those guys to do that. Never apologize for winning, but it was sloppy. I do love the fact that we played good in the ninth on the road. That is something to build off.”
K-State’s starting pitching needs to be at its best this week to top Kansas.
“We did not get very good starting pitching at all,” Hughes said. “That was the story of the weekend. Those guys have been good for us. We just could not land many fastball counts against a good team and when you can’t throw a secondary pitch for a strike, you are going to get beat. That’s what happened.”
The Wildcats’ hitting wasn’t much better.
“You can’t have three or four of your guys have an off weekend at the plate,” Hughes said. “You are not going to do anything offensively.”
The Wildcats have been dangerous when they’re launching home runs — that propelled them to the Game 2 win over the Bears — but Hughes knows if his team is going to down the Jayhawks, they will need to efficient in other areas when they’re in the batter’s box.
“We’ve got to take advantage of our strengths and stay consistent,” Hughes said. “When you rely on the home run, it just does not always show up every day in baseball. We’ve got to stay consistent and stay strong in other areas. Fundamentally, we were terrible last weekend, and we did not get one bunt down. ... We’ve got to find a way to beat somebody offensively when (we don’t) have our major weapon.”