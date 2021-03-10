After dropping a three-game series to Eastern Illinois over the weekend, Kansas State need a win.
It got it in commanding fashion Tuesday.
The Wildcats gave the fans at Tointon Family Stadium many cheers with a big offensive performance — they hit six home runs — in a 15-4 win over South Dakota State.
But it was not the smooth start K-State (7-4) wanted.
Fielding errors allowed South Dakota State to score four runs in the top of the second inning to take an early 4-0 lead. K-State starting pitcher Zak Herbers gave up only one earned run on a single to left field that brought in the Jackrabbits’ first run. Errors allowed the visitors to push three more runs across the plate in the inning.
“Going down early is something that you try not to have happen,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “But you do not panic because you believe in the matchup. I really like our offense — especially when the wind is so conducive to hit in. I liked our matchup. We were down 4-0, and I believed we could get ourselves back in the game. So did our guys. There was no panic in our dugout. It was a sign of a mature team.”
The Wildcats responded immediately in the bottom half of the second inning. Nick Goodwin got the scoring going with a solo home run, Daniel Carinci followed with a two-run homer and Jordan Maxson came through with a game-tying two-out single to left field to score Cameron Thompson and Terrence Spurlin.
K-State put up four more runs in the third inning. Carinci hit his second home run — scoring three runs — to extend the lead to 7-4. Thompson grounded out to second base and Spurlin scored to make the game 8-4.
Herbers, in his second career start, threw 71 pitches in four innings.
“This was my first start of the year, and only my second outing,” Herbers said. “I kind of figured that 80 (pitches) was going to be my number.”
Most importantly for Herbers, he got the Wildcats out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning to maintain the 8-4 lead.
“When I had the No. 3 hitter up (with) bases loaded, I knew, 'I can get this guy. He is not very fast. I can get him in a ground double play,'" Herbers said, "and I worked (the ball) down and I did.”
South Dakota State (5-6) also loaded the bases in the seventh inning with two outs, but relief pitcher Jaxon Passino recorded a strikeout to get out of the inning.
K-State had plenty of stellar offensive performances at the plate in the 11-run victory.
In the fourth inning, Zach Kokoska sailed a ball over the fence in left-center field to make the lead 9-4. Dylan Phillips sent the ball over the wall in right field for a three-RBI home run in the in the sixth inning. And Kokoska hit another to up the hosts' run count to 15.
“This is what we needed: I was waiting for a breakout game (offensively),” Hughes said. “Conditions were very similar on Sunday. I was frustrated we could only score seven runs Sunday, to be honest. (It) was good to see our bats come around, get our big (hitters) going. It was great to respond when you are down 4-0.”
Hughes said he was proud of the improvement he saw in his team from Sunday's loss to Tuesday's win.
And he hopes it continues.
“I am proud of our team. It was a great team win,” Hughes said. “It was a victory that we needed. (Sunday) ... we were up five runs in the seventh inning, and we did not extend the lead to put a team away. When you are up five in the seventh, you put them away. We did not do that (Sunday), and we came to the exact same situation today. Five-run lead late, and we extended our lead and took the game in our hand. It was a good learning lesson.”