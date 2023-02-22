DSC_9552.JPG
Kansas State outfielder Cole Johnson bats against Baylor on May 13, 2022, at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Cole Johnson and Roberto Pena each hit grand slams Monday as Kansas State baseball completed a four-game series sweep over Stephen F. Austin with a 16-5 victory in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Wildcats (4-0) drove out a total of five home runs in the win to bring their total to 10 this season, which is the top mark in the Big 12 Conference.

