Kansas State's baseball's potent offense led the way Tuesday evening in a 7-5 win over a solid Creighton team at Tointon Family Stadium on Tuesday.
The Wildcats got on the board in the first inning with a three-run home run from Dylan Phillips. Another run was added in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from Dominic Johnson for an early 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats had three pitchers combine for an earned run and an unearned run through the first eight innings. Phillips pitched the top of the 9th and allowed three runs on three hits, but eventually managed to get all three outs to get out of the inning and seal the win.
“I thought it was critical for our program and our overall resume to have success in this game as far as RPI goes,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “(RPI) is quality of opponent and opponents record, and these guys have won a lot of games. That was big. We got to take advantage of these opportunities because we have put ourselves not in a great position with the RPI early on in the season.”
K-State (15-13) hit four home runs to account for six of its runs.
“When we hit home runs, usually we seem to take off as a team,” Phillips said. “There is a lot of energy. Guys feed off that. It seems to be contagious.”
Starting pitcher Wesley Moore recorded eight strikeouts, allowed three hits and one earned run in three and one third innings.
“I am rooting hard for (Moore),” Hughes said. “He is as talented as anyone in our program. That is a weekend piece if he gets healthy and going. And he is left-handed. It is really good to see him have that outing."
Lead-off hitter Dominic Johnson and Jeff Heinrich reached base in the top of the first inning.
Phillips got a fastball he could handle and put a huge swing on it that resulted in home run that fans knew was gone once it hit the bat.
“I was honestly in fight mode because I was down (in the count) 0-2,” Phillips said. “I finally got a mistake fastball, and I did not miss it.”
The 3-0 early lead made things a little bit easier on the Wildcats.
“Not to often you get three (runs) in the first,” Phillips said. “It took the weight off our guys backs and Wesley’s back. You can go out there and pitch more free and easy.”
After K-State got one run in the bottom of the second inning, it did not score in the next three innings and Creighton (15-8) scored a run in the top of the third and fourth to cut K-State’s lead to 4-2.
Nick Goodwin ended the three-inning scoring drought for the hosts with a solo home to right field.
“We scored those four runs pretty early in the game,” Goodwin said. “(Creighton) scored two (runs) pretty quickly after that. I think to hit that home run in the sixth (inning) shifted the momentum back into our dugout. Like we have been saying, our dugout feeds off of that. It gets us going.”
K-State scored one run in the bottom of the seventh and bottom of the eighth inning to pad to its lead before Creighton scored three in the top of the ninth inning as part of a final rally.
The Wildcats will travel to Lubbock, Texas to play No. 4 Texas Tech this weekend for a three-game weekend series.