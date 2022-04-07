After defeating Creighton Tuesday, Kansas State is riding a two-game win streak after achieving their first conference win of the year in a 7-2 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma State Sunday which avoided a sweep.
Now a new challenge faces the Wildcats this weekend with a trip to Lubbock to take on No. 6 Texas Tech.
K-State (15-13, 1-5 Big 12) and Texas Tech both rank in the top three in the Big 12 in home runs which could make for a compelling, high-scoring series.
“(This series) might be (have) high-scoring games,” Phillips said. “That is just something as a team, we have to understand if we get down early the home run ball is always in play for us. So, really no lead is safe. And that goes for as far as if we are winning, too. We can’t take out foot off the gas.
K-State was swept in the first conference series this season on the road at No. 19 TCU. Going back through last season, K-Sate has lost its last 13 of its last 15 Big 12 road games. This season K-State has a 4-7 road record so far.
It is not to say that the Wildcats have played bad on the road this season. After trailing 3-0 after the first inning in the first game of TCU series, they cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third inning before losing 7-5.
In game two against TCU, K-State held a 5-2 lead after the fourth inning, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead as TCU scored 12 unanswered runs to win 14-5.
“Our Big 12 record should look a little different than it does now,” infielder Nick Goodwin said. “We have been out hitting most of our opponents most of our games. We just got to play cleaner defense. We need to throw more strikes. We need to be a better hitting team in certain situations.”
The offense has been splendid for the Wildcats over the last 12 games: 12 different batters have combined for 24 home runs.
“I have been saying for a while, I would put our offensive lineup and our bench against anyone’s offense in the league,” Hughes said. “I think we moved closer to that truth this weekend. (Oklahoma State) is the best pitching staff in the Big 12 and we scored 20 runs off them. We can swing the bat with anybody. The old adage — it is all about pitching and defense. We got to improve in those areas if we want to be an Omaha-type program.”
The hitting has been up to par for the Wildcats this season, but the pitching — especially the bullpen — has been the issue allowing too many runs for the offense to keep pace. Heading into this weekend, Hughes says he feels much better on the bullpen than he did 10 days ago.
Texas Tech (24-8, 4-2 Big 12) has been stellar at home this season with a 15-1 home record.
Hughes said he has tried multiple things to help this team be more successful on the road, including having the players wear the road grey jerseys everyday for practice this fall and preseason to get the players comfortable in them. And he scheduled the first 10 of 12 games this season on the road in attempt to help. Hughes said views this series as a great way to change the road trend.
“I am trying to change up what we do on the road,” Hughes said. “For night games, get them out of the hotel (and) go work out. Try to change our routine. Talk to them about being tough. It is one of our goals for the year. To be tough on the road, you got to play better on the road. Teams that win on the road are tough teams. We certainly are (tough). We got to have it show through on the road. What a great opportunity for a team that has been efficient in that area than to go to one of the toughest places to play in college baseball and play great. What a great opportunity this weekend – that is the way I look at it. It is right up there with the top five toughest places to play in the country.”