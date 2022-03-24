Kansas State's Orlando Salinas Jr. (4) is seen through sunglasses at first base in the Wildcats' home opener against Nebraska on March 9. The Wildcats fell to Air Force at home on Wednesday, snapping an eight-game winning streak.
Kansas State had the tying run at second base in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t bring it home in a 4-3 loss to Air Force Wednesday evening at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (11-8) left seven runners stranded in the game, including four in the final two frames.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Cole Johnson misread a pitch that got away from the catcher but died mere inches from the plate. Nevertheless, Johnson still came in from third base but hadn’t even left his feet before Falcon catcher Braydon Altorfer tagged him for the third out.
Brady Day reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, which allowed Dominic Johnson to move into scoring position at second. However, Cole Johnson struck out to end the game.
The Falcons (7-12) built up a 3-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings before Kaelen Culpepper hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third to get Kansas State on the board.
Dominic Johnson drove in Orlando Salinas in the fifth and Nate Goodwin’s single in the sixth allowed Dylan Phillips to score and tie the game at 3-all.
Air Force snatched the lead back in the top of the seventh when Aerik Joe’s two-out double brought home Altorfer.
German Fajardo (0-1) took the loss for Kansas State after giving up a run, two hits and three walks while striking out one in two innings. Collin Rothermell got the start on the mound and went five innings, striking out six and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Blake Corsentino tossed the final two frames and gave up a hit and struck out two.
Air Force’s Duke Benge (1-2) got the win and Doyle Gehring picked up his fifth save of the year.
Goodwin, Culpepper and Josh Nicoloff each had two-hit games for the Wildcats, who out-hit the Falcons 9-8.
The defeat snapped Kansas State’s eight-game winning streak and was its first home loss this season.
The Wildcats will open Big 12 play this weekend when they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on No. 19 TCU. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s tilt will begin at 1 p.m.