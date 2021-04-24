A game that lasted three hours and 59 minutes came to an end as a ground out at first base sealed a home loss for Kansas State in the bottom of the 11th inning Friday night at Tointon Family Stadium.
West Virginia was slightly better at the end, holding on for a 4-3 victory.
The contest featured two standout performances from the starting pitchers: Jordan Wicks for K-State and Jackson Wolf for West Virginia. They combined for 21 strikeouts and 251 pitches.
Wolf limited K-State to just two runs in his eight innings, and a three-run fifth inning allowed West Virginia to maintain the lead. A strong fight in the Wildcats (21-16, 4-9 Big 12) allowed them to tie the game in the ninth inning, but the Mountaineers scored the go-ahead run in the 11th.
The Wildcats had no response.
Wolf was a handful: Through the first five innings, the hosts couldn’t muster many hits.
Wicks was stellar in his own right in 6 2/3 innings pitched. For the fourth time in his career, he reached double-digit strikeouts (11 a personal best) and only allowed five hits.
But he ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning, as the Mountaineers came through for three runs.
“In the inning where the runs were let up, it was not much hard contact," K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. "I thought he pitched well. He certainly pitched well enough to win. We had a dropped third strike (in the inning) to give them four outs in the inning. You get in trouble a lot of times when you give a team like West Virginia, who can put a lot of pressure on you offensively and get more baserunners on. You put (the ball) in play enough times in the right situation and you can score some runs. That is what happened to West Virginia tonight. Credit to them.
“I thought (Wicks) had good stuff. It was just that one inning. That is what it usually comes down to in Big 12 play.”
As the game went on, the Wildcats started to get into a rhythm against Wolf, pushing three runs across the plate to force extra innings.
Nick Goodwin hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, Chris Ceballos hit a sole home run in the seventh inning and Cameron Uselton hit a high bouncing ground ball to the shortstop that allowed Zach Kokoska to score from third base.
“He got tired,” Hughes said, referring to Wolf. “The kid threw 128 pitches. His velocity was down. He lost command of his breaking ball. We were able to get to his fastball. He made his big pitches in big moments.”
Despite the loss, Hughes was proud of his team's effort and fight.
“It is frustrating. It is frustrating to lose when you fight so hard to get back to have a chance to win at home in extra innings,” Hughes said. “That is why it is disappointing. They fought hard enough to win, but they did not play well enough win.”