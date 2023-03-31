DSC_8139.JPG
Kansas State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (22) throws the ball to first base during a game against Kansas on May 6 at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Four Kansas State baseball players drove in multiple runs Wednesday afternoon, but the Wildcats saw their four-game winning streak end in a 18-13 shootout loss at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

K-State (18-9, 4-2 Big 12) fell behind 15-7 after six innings before scoring three in the top of the seventh to cut its lead to five. The Falcons added three more in the bottom of the inning, and the Wildcats scored three more in the eighth before their comeback effort fell short.

