Four Kansas State baseball players drove in multiple runs Wednesday afternoon, but the Wildcats saw their four-game winning streak end in a 18-13 shootout loss at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
K-State (18-9, 4-2 Big 12) fell behind 15-7 after six innings before scoring three in the top of the seventh to cut its lead to five. The Falcons added three more in the bottom of the inning, and the Wildcats scored three more in the eighth before their comeback effort fell short.
“Unfortunately, we played poorly in all three phases of the game,” said head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “Air Force deserved that win. Now is the time to focus on West Virginia.”
Air Force (10-16, 4-5 Mountain West) outhit K-State 22-14, as it roughed up the Wildcats’ pitching staff. Five pitchers took the mound for K-State, with none of them lasting longer than two innings and all but one of them giving up at least three earned runs. Dalton Beck (0-1) got the start and took the loss, as he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in two frames of work.
Roberto Pena led the Wildcats offensively with five runs batted in on a 2-for-3 day that included a three-run home run in the seventh, while Kaelen Culpepper had three RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Nick Goodwin and Carson Queck each drove in two runs on one hit.
Cash Rugely collected three hits and scored four times. Raphael Pelletier scored three runs on two hits. K-State batters worked 12 walks from Falcons pitchers.
The 18 runs the Wildcats gave up to Air Force are the most they’ve allowed this season.
K-State will look to continue its hot streak in conference play this weekend when it hosts No. 24 West Virginia for a three-game series at Tointon Family Stadium. The series opened Friday evening, but the result of that game was not available by the time this edition of the Mercury went to print.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Wildcats swept Oklahoma in their conference home opener last weekend. It was their first sweep of a three-game conference series since the 2013 season.