For the second summer in a row, Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks will be staying home instead of playing baseball.
Last year, Wicks stayed off the field to recuperate from his first season as a collegiate pitcher. He tossed 84 innings in 15 appearances during his freshman campaign and his arm needed a break. It was the first time he could remember not being on a field during baseball’s prime season.
The reason he’s off the mound this summer is entirely different.
Wicks felt he was playing the best baseball in his life when the 2020 season started. In four starts, he established an 0.35 ERA and struck out twice as many batters (26) as hits allowed (13).
The performance earned him a spot in the Cape Cod League, widely considered the finest college summer league in the country and a steady pipeline from college to the MLB. Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States.
First, the virus took away K-State’s baseball season. On March 12, the NCAA canceled its spring sports championships, effectively shutting down the college baseball season. One day later, the Big 12 put the nail in the coffin, canceling its spring sports for the remainder of the academic year.
“When the season was canceled, it was frustrating,” Wicks said. “But I thought I could go to the Cape, prove it up there and really show what I’m capable of and can bring to the table.”
Those hopes were dashed April 24, when the Cape Cod League executive committee voted to cancel its 2020 season.
The league’s reasoning made sense to both Wicks and K-State head coach Pete Hughes. The Northeast is among the hardest-hit areas in the United States from the virus. Holding the league also could be irresponsible in terms of player living, as most players stay with host families during the summer.
“Having to live with someone, you’re asking those families to bring in people from all over the country,” Wicks said. “You don’t know their background, you don’t know where they’ve been, you don’t know if they’ve actually been in lockdown the past two months. ... I thought it would be asking a lot, and I don’t think there would be many families to actively sign up for that. I don’t blame them at all. I’m not sure I would either.”
For those reasons, neither Hughes nor Wicks were surprised when the league was canceled. However, the situation is problematic when it comes to the future development of Kansas State’s baseball team.
College baseball teams rely on leagues like the Cape Cod League to continue player development after the collegiate season ends. While college teams play 56 regular-season games, the number isn’t nearly enough for players to grow develop and reach their potential, according to Hughes.
“Baseball is a sport that’s all about repetitions,” Hughes said. “It’s about volume: ground balls being hit to you or swings you get or volumes of bullpens and pitches that these guys aren’t getting.”
Upper-level leagues, like the Cape Cod, also allow players a trial-by-fire experience. There aren’t any easy days at the field, with elite players from across the country all competing for playing time as well as the eyes of professional scouts.
“A league like the Cape, it’s the best kids in the country,” Hughes said. “It’s the elite players from every program. You can’t talk your way into that league. You have to be recruited and invited to play there. ... When you have your guys in that league and they’re playing against that every day, it forces them to get better.”
The Wildcats had five players set to compete in the league this year: Wicks, Carson Seymour, Connor McCullough, Dylan Phillips and Wesley Moore. While there are other high-level leagues, such as the Alaska Baseball League, still scheduled to play this summer, Hughes nor the players see the season as a possibility and aren’t searching for roster spots in them.
“I’d be surprised if there’s summer baseball,” Hughes said. “I’d be surprised if there’s minor league baseball. If that doesn’t happen, there certainly won’t be summer league baseball.”
The summer leagues act as more than just a proving ground for players. They also can be used as a lab to develop new skills.
Due to the rapid pace of the college season, the costs of trying a new pitch or new technique and failing are too high to justify the reward of pulling it off successfully. While there is competition during the summer leagues, the possibility of failure is outweighed by a player’s ability to showcase his potential.
It’s a spot where a player like Wicks, who relies heavily on his fastball and changeup, can work on developing a third pitch to become even more effective.
“If I want to work on a breaking ball, I can go up to the Cape and say we’re going to throw primarily breaking balls and strengthen those areas,” Wicks said. “Not that those games aren’t important, they just don’t carry the weight of a conference game in the Big 12.”
Neither Wicks or Hughes can calculate exactly how much progress will be delayed because of the loss of the summer leagues, only that there will be some. Instead, both are looking for ways to make up for lost time.
The closest both can come to a solution is a significant uptick in fall baseball.
College baseball fall seasons revolve around scrimmages and practices. Typically, they are focused on continuing the development of players so when spring rolls around, each player is performing at full capacity.
However, Hughes says there is a possibility the Wildcats will have to overhaul their typical fall schedule because the entire roster is coming off an extended offseason.
“We’ll just have to make up for lost time,” Hughes said. “It’s not the end of the world — it’s just college baseball — but it is something our kids care about and invest a lot of time and energy in.”
Wicks believes the fall also could see an uptick in competitive intensity, as professional scouts might be more inclined to use it as a window into player progression after not having a summer evaluation period.
To stay ready for when he’s able to play again, Wicks is using everything at his disposal. He is able to play catch with former high school teammates, and has the good fortune of having a long toss partner — his girlfriend’s brother, who plays in the Washington Nationals organization — who can match him.
Hughes is confident the rest of his roster will follow Wicks’ lead to ensure Kansas State’s lost season won’t evolve into a lost growing period.
“They’re baseball junkies, our guys,” Hughes said. “The group we have is addicted to preparation, and I know all of our guys are finding ways to continue that preparation. Doing nothing is not an option for our guys. They’re doing it in a safe manner, but getting creative to keep their skills sharp and their physical strength at the level it was before they left campus.”