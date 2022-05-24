2022 All-Big 12 baseball honors were released on Tuesday and Kansas State walked away with five all-conference honors, led by a second team selection for star Dylan Phillips.
Kaelen Culpepper earned All-Freshman honors and honorable mention honors while Nick Goodwin and Dominic Johnson also earned honorable mention.
Phillips led the team with 13 home runs and six saves and had a team-best 2.93 ERA in 13 appearances.
This season, Phillips stuck out 19 over 15 and 1/3 innings while walking only two.
At the plate, the junior hit .287/.366/.536 with 41 runs batted in. His 13 home runs are tied for sixth-most in the Big 12 while his 44 career home runs are the most in school history.
He is one of two Big 12 players to register multiple saves and 10 or more home runs along with Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean.
Culpepper led K-State during Big 12 play with .324 batting average, the second-highest average among league freshmen. He hit five homers this season, four of which came in league play.
Culpepper ends the regular season with a slash line of .282/.359/.430 and 20 RBI over 47 games and 44 starts. The Memphis native has registered 12 multi-hit games this season.
Goodwin hit .284 with six homers and 20 RBI during Big 12 play. The sophomore had 10 home runs this season and a team-leading 46 runs batted in.
This is the second straight season that Goodwin has reached double-digit home runs.
Last but not least, Johnson ends the year as K-State leader in all three slash categories (batting average (.346), on-base percentage (.410) and slugging percentage (.589)).
The Oklahoma State transfer ended the year with 11 home runs and 41 RBI. At one point this season, Johnson had a 16-game hitting streak which was the longest stretch by a Wildcat since 2010.
Johnson had a team-best 22 games with multiple hits. Versus UC Irvine on April 22, he became the first K-State player since 1988 to homer twice in the same inning.
K-State now heads to the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats will open with No. 2 seed Texas Tech.
K-State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
Last season, the Wildcats rattled off three straight wins to earn a berth to the semifinal round.
Currently, K-State is firmly out of the field of 64 for the NCAA Baseball Tournament according to multiple national experts and would need to pull off a miraculous run through the Big 12 tournament including, most likely, a championship win in order to earn its first regional berth since 2013.