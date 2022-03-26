Kansas State had a tall task in the top of the ninth inning facing a 7-2 deficit.
The Wildcats got a pinch-hit RBI single and a clutch two-out single from Nick Goodwin with the bases loaded to bring in two more runs and shrink the deficit to 7-5.
With the tying run on base, the comeback attempt was held short as Cole Johnson grounded out for the final out of the game as K-State was defeated by TCU 7-5 Friday at Lupton Stadium.
TCU got the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning off K-State starting pitcher Blake Adams. Adams pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits while recording one strikeout. Adams pitched a total of 99 pitches.
In the top of the third inning, K-State (11-9, 0-1 Big 12) trimmed TCU’s lead to one with a clutch two -out double to deep right field that bounced off the wall as TCU’s center fielder was unable to make the catch at the wall to end the top of the inning with TCU leading 3-2.
But the Horned Frogs (16-5, 3-1 Big 12) got those two runs back in the bottom half of the inning with a double-RBI single with two outs to extend their lead back to three runs, 5-2.
K-State had a chance to get some runs in the top of the sixth inning to shrink the lead or tie the game with the bases loaded, but TCU was able to record a strikeout to prevent K-State from capitalizing off loading the bases.
TCU was able to pad on to its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to score two more runs for a comfortable 7-2 lead.
Those runs turned out to be crucial as K-State was able to get some damage on TCU’s closer River Ridings.
The Wildcats got one clutch two-out double in the top of the ninth inning to bring in two runs, but they were unable to get another clutch hit as they dropped their first conference road game of the season on the road.
Winning on the road in the Big 12 was something K-State really struggled with last season. The Wildcats lost their first seven conference road games before they were able to win a conference game on the road, winning only two of 12 conference road games.
K-State will finish up the road series at TCU with a game Saturday and Sunday afternoon.