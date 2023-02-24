041422_mer_spt_ksutexasBSB-12.jpg
Kansas State's players and coach Pete Hughes stand on the mound during a pitching change in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State baseball dropped its first game of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Lamar.

The Wildcats (4-1) trailed 4-1 after three innings and pulled back a run in the fifth and seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.

