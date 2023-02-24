Kansas State baseball dropped its first game of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Lamar.
The Wildcats (4-1) trailed 4-1 after three innings and pulled back a run in the fifth and seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.
Kansas State baseball dropped its first game of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Lamar.
The Wildcats (4-1) trailed 4-1 after three innings and pulled back a run in the fifth and seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.
"Tonight was a disappointing game, but credit goes to Lamar," said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. "They were more disciplined tonight. They kept the ball out of the air, executed their bunts and made all the big plays and pitches. When you win in those areas, you usually end up on the right side of the one-run games."
German Fajardo (0-1) started the game on the mound for the Wildcats and took the loss after lasting two innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out two and hitting one batter.
K-State managed just nine hits and worked two walks in the game. Raphael Pelletier went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a solo home run in the seventh inning. Brendan Jones went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Roberto Pena scored one run with one hit.
The Cardinals (5-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the second before Jones hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Pelletier in the top of the third. Lamar added two more runs in the third to go ahead 4-1.
Pelletier singled to score Pena in the fifth to make it 4-2 and added his homer in the seventh.
Trae Robertson replaced Fajardo in the third but gave up two runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out. Mason Buss came on in relief and shut the door on the Cardinals' offense. He held them scoreless on four hits and a walk while striking out three.
Tyson Neighbors allowed no runs and no hits in 1 1/3 innings, and Shay Hartis threw one inning of no-run, no-hit baseball.
"Mason Buss was really good tonight and so were Tyson Neighbors and Shay Hartis," Hughes said. "They came in and pitched well enough for us to come back and win. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the big hit."
Jeremy Rivera (1-0) earned the win for Lamar while Daniel Cole picked up his first save of the year.
Pelletier's home run was K-State's 11th of the season, which is the best mark in the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth in the country.
The Wildcats will wrap up their tour of Texas this weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, Texas. First up is No. 1 LSU on Friday, followed by Sam Houston State on Saturday and Iowa on Sunday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.