Kansas State baseball opened its season on the road over the weekend with three losses versus three tough teams in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Wildcats (0-3) opened with a 8-6 loss to No. 10 Arizona on Friday before falling 10-2 to Michigan on Saturday and 12-1 to Auburn on Sunday.
Versus Arizona, K-State fell behind 3-1 early after three innings.
Arizona grew that lead 8-1 with a run in the sixth and two runs each in the seventh and eighth.
K-State scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to get within two but a fly-out to centerfield by Dylan Phillips left the two tying runs on first and second.
In the ninth, K-State went down in order on two flyouts and a strikeout, stopping the K-State rally in its tracks.
"I always judge my teams by how they react when they're up or down five, six runs," said head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. "And we got a lot of fight in our team right there and if that's who we are, and that is who we are, we are going to win a lot of games this year. We put ourselves in position to win a game down seven runs late, that was an awesome effort.
Dominic Johnson, Phillips, Cash Rugley and Kalelen Culpepper eac had two hit in the game.
Blake Adams earned the loss after going six innings and allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out eight.
K-State grabbed its first lead of the season on Saturday after an RBI double from Orlando Salinas scored Rugley for the first run of the day.
Michigan responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Wildcats got themselves with a run, 3-2, in the top of the seventh on a Cole Johnson single that scored Justin Mitchell from third.
The Wolverines put up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to put the game away.
Conor McCullough got the start and threw five scoreless innings, allowing five hit and two walks while striking out five.
Griffin Hassall earned the loss after allowing three runs (none earned) on a hit and two walks.
"Connor McCullough's outing was awesome," Hughes said. "Our starting pitching is absolutely good enough for us to win at this level and in our league this year. But we've got to get better in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings."
Six different Wildcats recorded hits in the loss including doubles for Brady Day and Salinas.
On Sunday, K-State responded to an Auburn run in the top of the first with a run in the bottom of the frame from Nick Goodwin off a RBI single that led to an Auburn error that scored Johnson.
The Tigers scored 11 runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to blow the Wildcats out of the water.
K-State ended the game with just three hits and three walks.
Christian Ruebeck earned the loss, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and four walks in three innings.
"Disappointing weekend, disappointing day," Hughes said. "You expect to make first-weekend mistakes, but you can't have first-weekend overall performances and excuses everywhere. I thought we probably played 10 good innings of baseball (this weekend), which isn't going to cut it."
K-State will try to get back on the right track on Friday when they travel out west to face Cal-State Bakersfield for a three-game series.